10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays

By Debbie Clarke
September 27 2022, 7.23pm
Football for 17s and under is just one of the free activities on offer in Fife during the October holidays.
Football for 17s and under is just one of the free activities on offer in Fife during the October holidays.

Families in Fife will be looking for fun activities locally to keep children amused during the October holidays.

But with rising energy bills and the cost of living crisis beginning to deepen, many will be looking to find ways of saving money instead of spending this half-term break.

So we have put together a list of 10 activities and places to visit which are FREE for Fife families to access.

Schools in Fife break off on Friday October 7 for two weeks.

Scottish Deer Centre, Cupar

The Scottish Deer Centre has lots of animals to see and activities for the whole family.

As well as 12 species of deer there are animals long lost from the Scottish countryside, wolves and lynx, and Scottish wildcats plus a European brown bear.

The Scottish Deer Centre in Cupar. Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Children can learn about the animals during daily feeding talks, tours and falconry shows and there are indoor and outdoor play areas.

The Scottish Deer Centre is currently operating a pay as you please entry fee policy.

Adult admission previously cost £12.50, with a family ticket (two adults and two children) costing £38.

Rock pool guddle, West Wemyss

Youngsters can discover creatures left behind in rock pools when the tide goes out.

A rock pool guddle is being run led by Fife Coast Countryside Trust on October 19 for children aged 5 and over, who should be accompanied by an adult.

Participants should meet at St Adrian’s Church car park, Main Street, West Wemyss on October 19. The rock pool guddle, from 1.30pm to 4pm, is free, but booking is required.

Access to the water will be via uneven ground so this event is not suitable for wheelchair users or families with pushchairs.

Social bike ride, Kirkcaldy

Greener Kirkcaldy is inviting families to take part in a bike ride around Beveridge Park and Kirkcaldy town centre.

Participants should be able to cycle for 1.5 to 2 hours at a leisurely pace. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

The event on Sunday, October 16 from 10.30am to 12.30pm is free but booking is required. It is weather dependent.

Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews

The popular park has a large adventure playground as well as an all-inclusive play area.

Youngsters can enjoy the trampolines at Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews.

There are trampolines, which are built into a large sand pit area and, on the quieter north side of the park, you will find trim trails and a 30ft zip wire. To the right of the cafe is a specially created fairy glen.

All are free to access.

Seasonal attractions – which cost just £1.80 a ride – will also be open daily during the holidays, including tractor rides, the boating lake and the Rio Grande railway.

Andrew Carnegie Birthplace Museum, Dunfermline

As well as telling the life story of entrepreneur and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, considered one of the great Scots of the 19th century, this museum offers family activities.

The Andrew Carnegie Birthplace Museum is based in Dunfermline. Pic: Steve Brown / DCT Media

These include counting Andrew’s pet rabbits hidden around the museum, following the I-Spy trail, exploring the birthplace room, sending a message in Morse code and playing in the museum garden.

Youngsters can also create their own jigsaws.

Admission is free, with the museum in Moodie Street open every day from 11am to 4pm.

Art-tastic exhibition, Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries

The colourful family-friendly exhibition features paintings and other interesting items, as well as quizzes and great ideas for simple things to make.

Youngsters can turn art detective with an Art-tastic Quiz, with challenges ranging from investigating the colours of the rainbow to discussing their favourite painting.

The exhibition, which runs until October 30, is open Monday to Saturday from 10am and noon on Sundays. Entry is free.

Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy

Beveridge Park boasts attractive gardens where children can play and families can have picnics.

There are plenty of things to do here, including play football, rugby and tennis, and woodland walks.

One of the most popular woodland walks is the Wizard’s Walk which is a steady climb through woodland and takes around 30 mins to complete.

Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

There are two play parks, rose and flower gardens to explore and ducks and swans on the pond.

Oyster Fest!, Scottish Fisheries Museum, Anstruther

The Scottish Fisheries Museum is hosting Oyster Fest! as part of the Family Learning Festival 2022.

The event is in the Sun Tavern, where there will be stalls from the museum, Restoration Forth and more exploring citizen science, sustainability and the history and heritage of native European oysters in the Firth of Forth.

It will also feature an ecology-themed arts and crafts corner, suitable for kids and adults.

The event is free and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Fife Loves Cycling festival day out, Lochore Meadows and Fife Cycle Park

A cycling festival is taking place on Saturday, October 8 with free activities in Lochore Meadows and nearby Fife Cycle Park.

There will be free cycling activities at the festival.

Families can make use of the free shuttle buses running between the two sites, walk or cycle between venues.

There will be a vintage bike show, drop-in bike fixing and e-bikes and cargo bikes to try out.

The free event is on from 10am to 4pm.

Free football at Fife leisure centres

Free football is available for youngsters aged 17 and under at various venues including Beacon Leisure Centre, Bowhill Swimming Pool, Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre, Cupar Sports Centre, Dalgety Bay Sports and Leisure Centre, Duloch Leisure Centre, Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre and Lumphinnans Sports Hub.

No pre-booking required. Sessions from October 10 – October 21, 10am – 5pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Children from Puddleduck Nursery in the Beatrix Potter Garden. Picture: Kenny Smith / DCT Media
10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays
0
There are a number of free activities and places for families to visit in Dundee for the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays
0
Students Anna Cambridge and Jude Lee with Florence Rogers, St Andrews University PhD student, and English teacher George Connor. Pic credit: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Could Latin make a comeback in state schools? Monifieth High School might be leading…
1
Children running in forest at Monikie Country Park.
10 free or low-cost family activities in Angus for the October school holidays
0
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkins at Scottish Deer Park - CR0031390 - Cupar - Picture Shows: Owner Gavin Findlay with son Hunter (20 months) choosing a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch - Friday 8th October 2021 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Where to pick your own pumpkin in Tayside and Fife
0
Photo shows an unappetising dish of sauce, a boiled potatoe and an overcooked broccoli floret in a foil tray.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dundee school dinners pictures make me grateful I was a nineties child
0
School dinners in Tayside: Chicken Goujons with Pasta Salad as pictured on supplier Tayside Contract's website (left) and the same dish as served up in a Dundee primary school.
How school dinners should look - and what the reality is in one Dundee…
5
Fiona Davidson and Kerry Fraser receive the award from Laura Green. Picture: Scots Language Awards
Perth High School pupils play part in Scots Project of the Year win
0
School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Evan Lyon has received a Courier Gold Star for stepping up at the last minute to take on a main part in the High School Musical show by Dundee Schools Musical Theatre (DSMT). Picture shows; Evan Lyon. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 20/09/2022
St John's High pupil Evan Lyon, 13, wins Gold Star for stepping up to…
0

More from The Courier

Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford
Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel
0
Children from Puddleduck Nursery in the Beatrix Potter Garden. Picture: Kenny Smith / DCT Media
10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays
0
There are a number of free activities and places for families to visit in Dundee for the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays
0
Carnoustie Tyres.
Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care home?
0

Editor's Picks