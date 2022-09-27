10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Families in Fife will be looking for fun activities locally to keep children amused during the October holidays.

But with rising energy bills and the cost of living crisis beginning to deepen, many will be looking to find ways of saving money instead of spending this half-term break.

So we have put together a list of 10 activities and places to visit which are FREE for Fife families to access.

Schools in Fife break off on Friday October 7 for two weeks.

Scottish Deer Centre, Cupar

The Scottish Deer Centre has lots of animals to see and activities for the whole family.

As well as 12 species of deer there are animals long lost from the Scottish countryside, wolves and lynx, and Scottish wildcats plus a European brown bear.

Children can learn about the animals during daily feeding talks, tours and falconry shows and there are indoor and outdoor play areas.

The Scottish Deer Centre is currently operating a pay as you please entry fee policy.

Adult admission previously cost £12.50, with a family ticket (two adults and two children) costing £38.

Rock pool guddle, West Wemyss

Youngsters can discover creatures left behind in rock pools when the tide goes out.

A rock pool guddle is being run led by Fife Coast Countryside Trust on October 19 for children aged 5 and over, who should be accompanied by an adult.

Participants should meet at St Adrian’s Church car park, Main Street, West Wemyss on October 19. The rock pool guddle, from 1.30pm to 4pm, is free, but booking is required.

Access to the water will be via uneven ground so this event is not suitable for wheelchair users or families with pushchairs.

Social bike ride, Kirkcaldy

Greener Kirkcaldy is inviting families to take part in a bike ride around Beveridge Park and Kirkcaldy town centre.

Participants should be able to cycle for 1.5 to 2 hours at a leisurely pace. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

The event on Sunday, October 16 from 10.30am to 12.30pm is free but booking is required. It is weather dependent.

Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews

The popular park has a large adventure playground as well as an all-inclusive play area.

There are trampolines, which are built into a large sand pit area and, on the quieter north side of the park, you will find trim trails and a 30ft zip wire. To the right of the cafe is a specially created fairy glen.

All are free to access.

Seasonal attractions – which cost just £1.80 a ride – will also be open daily during the holidays, including tractor rides, the boating lake and the Rio Grande railway.

Andrew Carnegie Birthplace Museum, Dunfermline

As well as telling the life story of entrepreneur and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, considered one of the great Scots of the 19th century, this museum offers family activities.

These include counting Andrew’s pet rabbits hidden around the museum, following the I-Spy trail, exploring the birthplace room, sending a message in Morse code and playing in the museum garden.

Youngsters can also create their own jigsaws.

Admission is free, with the museum in Moodie Street open every day from 11am to 4pm.

Art-tastic exhibition, Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries

The colourful family-friendly exhibition features paintings and other interesting items, as well as quizzes and great ideas for simple things to make.

Youngsters can turn art detective with an Art-tastic Quiz, with challenges ranging from investigating the colours of the rainbow to discussing their favourite painting.

The exhibition, which runs until October 30, is open Monday to Saturday from 10am and noon on Sundays. Entry is free.

Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy

Beveridge Park boasts attractive gardens where children can play and families can have picnics.

There are plenty of things to do here, including play football, rugby and tennis, and woodland walks.

One of the most popular woodland walks is the Wizard’s Walk which is a steady climb through woodland and takes around 30 mins to complete.

There are two play parks, rose and flower gardens to explore and ducks and swans on the pond.

Oyster Fest!, Scottish Fisheries Museum, Anstruther

The Scottish Fisheries Museum is hosting Oyster Fest! as part of the Family Learning Festival 2022.

The event is in the Sun Tavern, where there will be stalls from the museum, Restoration Forth and more exploring citizen science, sustainability and the history and heritage of native European oysters in the Firth of Forth.

It will also feature an ecology-themed arts and crafts corner, suitable for kids and adults.

The event is free and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Fife Loves Cycling festival day out, Lochore Meadows and Fife Cycle Park

A cycling festival is taking place on Saturday, October 8 with free activities in Lochore Meadows and nearby Fife Cycle Park.

Families can make use of the free shuttle buses running between the two sites, walk or cycle between venues.

There will be a vintage bike show, drop-in bike fixing and e-bikes and cargo bikes to try out.

The free event is on from 10am to 4pm.

Free football at Fife leisure centres

Free football is available for youngsters aged 17 and under at various venues including Beacon Leisure Centre, Bowhill Swimming Pool, Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre, Cupar Sports Centre, Dalgety Bay Sports and Leisure Centre, Duloch Leisure Centre, Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre and Lumphinnans Sports Hub.

No pre-booking required. Sessions from October 10 – October 21, 10am – 5pm.