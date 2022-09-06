Scottish Deer Centre’s admission cost plans after boost in visitors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An innovative admissions trial at Scottish Deer Centre in Fife could be made permanent, its co-owner has revealed.

Bosses adopted a ‘pay as you please’ policy at the visitor attraction last month.

The move, introduced in response to the cost of living crisis, saw thousands of people flock to the centre near Cupar.

Adult admission to the deer centre previously cost £12.50, with a family ticket (two adults and two children) costing £38. Now visitors instead make a donation.

Owner David Hamilton said the response to the trial has been so strong, it could be introduced long-term.

He said: “It has gone really well so far. We’re hoping it to be a permanent switch. It seems to have been well received.”

Mr Hamilton said the move had attracted interest from the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions.

It wants other tourist destinations to follow the lead taken by the Scottish Deer Centre.

“I’d love it if everyone would look at this model,” Mr Hamilton added.

“When times are hard for people, you’ve got to look outside the box and try something new.”

Confidence from experience in gaming world

While the deer centre – which was rescued from administration by Mr Hamilton and business partner Gavin Findlay last year – took an initial hit financially, donations are still flooding in from visitors.

The entrepreneur last year sold his Dundee games studio Ninja Kiwi in a deal worth an estimated £135 million.

And he said the payment model adopted by the deer centre is similar to how things work in the world of games.

He added: “Not getting the ticket price meant we took a hit, but donations are coming in.

“We’ve got donation boxes on the way in and out as well, which helps because if people come in for free, they could have such a good day that they throw something in.

“We are obviously losing money for people who would’ve paid full price, but the average spend is good.

“Average spend is how things are measured in the computer games world.”

‘Exciting times’ for Scottish Deer Centre

Mr Hamilton added that experience gave him confidence that adopting ‘pay as you please’ at the deer centre would be sustainable.

“My business partner Gavin is in construction, so he was a bit worried initially, but he’s been happy to see it working too.

“It’s exciting times. Now we want to encourage people to come whenever they want.

“We get a lot of people who come in the morning not expecting to be here the whole day. We see them still here in the afternoon.

“It doesn’t need to be a full day out. They can stop in for an hour, or come for a morning or afternoon.”