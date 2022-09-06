Scottish Deer Centre’s admission cost plans after boost in visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Scottish Deer Centre’s admission cost plans after boost in visitors

By Gavin Harper
September 6 2022, 5.55am
Scottish Deer Centre owners David Hamilton and Gavin Findlay.
Scottish Deer Centre owners David Hamilton and Gavin Findlay.

An innovative admissions trial at Scottish Deer Centre in Fife could be made permanent, its co-owner has revealed.

Bosses adopted a ‘pay as you please’ policy at the visitor attraction last month.

The move, introduced in response to the cost of living crisis, saw thousands of people flock to the centre near Cupar.

Adult admission to the deer centre previously cost £12.50, with a family ticket (two adults and two children) costing £38. Now visitors instead make a donation.

Owner David Hamilton said the response to the trial has been so strong, it could be introduced long-term.

He said: “It has gone really well so far. We’re hoping it to be a permanent switch. It seems to have been well received.”

The Scottish Deer Centre is looking to permanently adopt its ‘pay as you please’ payment policy.

Mr Hamilton said the move had attracted interest from the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions.

It wants other tourist destinations to follow the lead taken by the Scottish Deer Centre.

“I’d love it if everyone would look at this model,” Mr Hamilton added.

“When times are hard for people, you’ve got to look outside the box and try something new.”

Confidence from experience in gaming world

While the deer centre – which was rescued from administration by Mr Hamilton and business partner Gavin Findlay last year – took an initial hit financially, donations are still flooding in from visitors.

The entrepreneur last year sold his Dundee games studio Ninja Kiwi in a deal worth an estimated £135 million.

And he said the payment model adopted by the deer centre is similar to how things work in the world of games.

Barry Petrie and David Hamilton from Ninja Kiwi.
Barry Petrie and David Hamilton from Ninja Kiwi.

He added: “Not getting the ticket price meant we took a hit, but donations are coming in.

“We’ve got donation boxes on the way in and out as well, which helps because if people come in for free, they could have such a good day that they throw something in.

“We are obviously losing money for people who would’ve paid full price, but the average spend is good.

“Average spend is how things are measured in the computer games world.”

‘Exciting times’ for Scottish Deer Centre

Mr Hamilton added that experience gave him confidence that adopting ‘pay as you please’ at the deer centre would be sustainable.

“My business partner Gavin is in construction, so he was a bit worried initially, but he’s been happy to see it working too.

Scottish Deer Centre owners Gavin Findlay and David Hamilton with general manager Sarah Rice.

“It’s exciting times. Now we want to encourage people to come whenever they want.

“We get a lot of people who come in the morning not expecting to be here the whole day. We see them still here in the afternoon.

“It doesn’t need to be a full day out. They can stop in for an hour, or come for a morning or afternoon.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

The pilot banking hub in Lanarkshire.
After closure of last bank in Brechin could a new banking hub provide a…
0
The new £370m HS2 Birmingham Interchange station will bring around 1,000 jobs to the West Midlands, the region’s mayor has said (HS2 Ltd/PA)
New HS2 station will bring in 1,000 jobs, says mayor
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Consumer spending slows in August as inflation bites
The 159 service launched in September 2021 (PA)
HSBC, First Direct and Metro Bank join anti-scam phone service
More banking hubs, which help to fill gaps in access to cash, will be rolled out in UK communities, it has been announced (Gareth Fuller/PA)
New banking hubs announced to help communities with their cash needs
More than £46 billion was paid out by banks under the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than £8 billion of bounce back loans in arrears, new figures show
Liz Truss (Peter Byrne/PA)
Plunging pound precedes new PM but FTSE treads water
Charlene Joss, managing director of Tradeprint.
From redundancy to new jobs joy for 17 Dundee workers
0
Business groups have called for immediate action from the new Tory leader (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Truss must take ‘decisive action’ to help firms over inflation, trade bodies say
(PA)
Sterling stays steady with Truss victory after earlier falling to 37-year low

More from The Courier

To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 06092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 05/09/2022
LISTEN: What will the new Prime Minister do for Tayside and Fife?
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone players have to maintain the levels they hit against St…
0
Babcock in Rosyth
Fife defence giants say apprentice programmes 'massively oversubscribed'
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. The Terror new book on letters Picture shows; The Terror/Harry Goodsir. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Voices of the dead echo through new book on Fifer Harry Goodsir and Franklin…
0
Jordan Young's character taunts Winston Ingram, played by Paul Riley.
From Kingskettle to Craiglang: How Fifer Jordan Young made his mark on Still Game
Liz Truss.
Here's what people across Tayside and Fife want to tell new prime minister Liz…