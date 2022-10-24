Dundee schoolchildren’s plastic waste documentary in new V&A exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee schoolchildren’s plastic waste documentary in new V&A exhibition

By Cheryl Peebles
October 24 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 24 2022, 10.41am
Claypotts Castle Primary pupils on Broughty Ferry beach with items of plastic waste
Claypotts Castle filmmakers Joseph Bichard, 10, Jai Connor, 11, Ava Kiddie, 10, and Millie Walker, 10. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Dundee schoolchildren have made a mini-documentary exposing plastic pollution for a new exhibition at V&A Dundee.

Claypotts Castle Primary School pupils created the short film with a crew from BBC L.A.B. at Broughty Ferry beach.

The youngsters were shocked by the amount of waste they found after answering an appeal from the design museum to local schools to take part in its Beach Plastic Challenge.

Pupil Amelia Bain, 10, delivers her lines to the camera. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

In the two-minute video the young filmmakers talk about the extent of the plastic problem, what’s being done to tackle it and how individuals can help.

It will form part of the V&A Dundee show Plastic: Remaking Our World, which opens on Saturday and looks at the 150-year history of plastic, from a wonder material to its devastating impact on the environment.

The Dundee school’s P6 class, helped by two P7 pupils, worked with the L.A.B. digital media outreach team to create scripts before heading to Broughty Ferry beach to let the cameras roll.

Kayden Mitchell, 9, Oscar Gillon, 10, Logan Stewart, 9, and Jamie Ferrier, 10, being filmed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Teacher Jenny Pederson said children were alarmed by the waste they saw on the beach – including bottles, carrier bags and plastic ties – and that most of it appeared to have been dumped rather than washed up.

Watch Claypotts Castle Primary and the sea plastic apocalypse here.

She said: “When they first looked they thought it (the beach) looked quite clean but when they looked closer they were surprised by what they found.

“They said these were things people had brought (to the beach) with them; why were people not taking them away again?”

His moment on camera for Jack Rodger, 9. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The youngsters are looking forward to seeing their contribution to the exhibition alongside displays of plastic toys such as Barbie and Lego, furniture and technology, including the iconic Ball Chair by Finnish designer Eero Aarnio.

Eero Aarnio’s Ball Chair design from 1963. Image: V&amp;A Dundee.
Eero Aarnio’s Ball Chair design from 1963. Image: V&A Dundee.

Jenny said: “They are very proud and really excited to be chosen; proud that their voices are going to promote a better environment for all.”

V&A Dundee learning manager Julie Muir said: “The involvement of Claypotts Castle Primary has been crucial to one of the most important parts of Plastic: Remaking Our World.

Plastic: Remaking Our World co-curator Laurie Bassam. Image: V&amp;A Dundee.
Plastic: Remaking Our World co-curator Laurie Bassam. Image: V&A Dundee.

“When visitors walk through the exhibition, they will see that The Beach is a display that brings home just how badly plastic is impacting our seas and our beautiful coastlines.

“The Claypotts pupils brought so much energy and enthusiasm to the project, and we were delighted that they could work alongside us.”

  • Plastic: Remaking Our World runs at V&A Dundee from October 29 to February 5 2023. The exhibition is free for those aged 18 and under and supported by Zero Waste Scotland.

