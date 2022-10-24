Dundee schoolchildren’s plastic waste documentary in new V&A exhibition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee schoolchildren have made a mini-documentary exposing plastic pollution for a new exhibition at V&A Dundee.

Claypotts Castle Primary School pupils created the short film with a crew from BBC L.A.B. at Broughty Ferry beach.

The youngsters were shocked by the amount of waste they found after answering an appeal from the design museum to local schools to take part in its Beach Plastic Challenge.

In the two-minute video the young filmmakers talk about the extent of the plastic problem, what’s being done to tackle it and how individuals can help.

It will form part of the V&A Dundee show Plastic: Remaking Our World, which opens on Saturday and looks at the 150-year history of plastic, from a wonder material to its devastating impact on the environment.

The Dundee school’s P6 class, helped by two P7 pupils, worked with the L.A.B. digital media outreach team to create scripts before heading to Broughty Ferry beach to let the cameras roll.

Teacher Jenny Pederson said children were alarmed by the waste they saw on the beach – including bottles, carrier bags and plastic ties – and that most of it appeared to have been dumped rather than washed up.

Watch Claypotts Castle Primary and the sea plastic apocalypse here.

She said: “When they first looked they thought it (the beach) looked quite clean but when they looked closer they were surprised by what they found.

“They said these were things people had brought (to the beach) with them; why were people not taking them away again?”

The youngsters are looking forward to seeing their contribution to the exhibition alongside displays of plastic toys such as Barbie and Lego, furniture and technology, including the iconic Ball Chair by Finnish designer Eero Aarnio.

Jenny said: “They are very proud and really excited to be chosen; proud that their voices are going to promote a better environment for all.”

V&A Dundee learning manager Julie Muir said: “The involvement of Claypotts Castle Primary has been crucial to one of the most important parts of Plastic: Remaking Our World.

“When visitors walk through the exhibition, they will see that The Beach is a display that brings home just how badly plastic is impacting our seas and our beautiful coastlines.

“The Claypotts pupils brought so much energy and enthusiasm to the project, and we were delighted that they could work alongside us.”

Plastic: Remaking Our World runs at V&A Dundee from October 29 to February 5 2023. The exhibition is free for those aged 18 and under and supported by Zero Waste Scotland.