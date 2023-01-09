All you need to know about the new traffic ban outside Letham Primary, Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

All you need to know about the new traffic ban outside Letham Primary, Angus

By Debbie Clarke
January 9 2023, 9.20am Updated: January 9 2023, 12.23pm
Letham Primary in Forfar.
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.

A traffic ban trial comes in to force along a street outside Letham Primary School in Angus today.

The part-time driving restrictions will be in force on a temporary basis for 18 months.

In streets affected by the scheme – known as Safer Streets – driving is prohibited on school days from 8.30am to 9.15am and 2.45pm to 3.30pm.

Trial traffic ban delayed until now

The trial ban had been due to go ahead earlier last year but was postponed due to public concerns about the original proposals.

Following meetings with school representatives, the parent council, police, local councillors and residents the zone was revised.

The main changes are:

  • A shorter section of Braehead Road now covered by the trial zone
  • Operational times reduced to 45 minutes in the morning and afternoon
  • Residents’ permit process simplified.

Which streets are affected by the traffic ban?

Part-time restrictions are now in place along Braehead Road, near Letham Primary.
Part-time restrictions are now in place along Braehead Road, near Letham Primary. Image: Google Maps/DC Thomson.

The street near Letham Primary which is affected is Braehead Road.

The driving ban zone lies between the junction of East Blairs Road/Gardyne Street and just beyond the access to Vinny Den.

Who will be exempt?

Residents with permits are exempt from the ban along with emergency vehicles, carers attending patients, teaching staff and blue badge holders.

All other vehicles will be subject to enforcement by Police Scotland and Angus Council’s community enforcement team.

Signs with amber beacons will flash when the restriction is in force.

If a driver enters the school friendly zone without permission when the beacons are flashing, they may be issued with a fixed penalty notice.

Free permits for residents’ vehicles are available from Angus Council.

Why is a traffic ban being introduced?

The initiative aims to make routes to school safer for children and encourage walking, cycling and scooting.

Adults who take their children to school by car will be encouraged to walk or park in nearby locations and walk their children the rest of the journey.

What will be monitored during the trial?

A stakeholders group including police, council staff, councillors, community councillors, school representatives and residents will manage and oversee the trial.

Before and during the trial, markers will be documented.

The aim of the trial traffic ban near Letham Primary is to make the commute safer for children while encouraging active travel. Image: DC Thomson.

These markers include air quality, traffic volumes, road accidents, congestion and the number of pupils walking, cycling or scooting to and from school.

Public opinion of the proposals will also be considered.

At the end of the trial, a report will be submitted to Angus Council’s communities committee before a decision is made on whether the scheme should be removed or made permanent.

Where are traffic bans already in place?

Trial traffic bans are already in place in streets around the following schools in Angus:

Andover Primary

Carlogie Primary

Liff Primary

Southesk Primary

Ferryden Primary in Montrose

Langlands Primary in Forfar

Muirfield Primary in Arbroath.

Tags

Conversation

More from Schools

A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Angus school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Perth and Kinross school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first…
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Brechin schoolgirl Rachel Talbot leads campaign for better online protection of children
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of…
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Tayside teacher recruitment alarm as nearly 100 posts readvertised
Teachers at a previous strike in Dundee.
Talks aimed at averting teachers' strike to continue on eve of next school closures
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Angus mum among majority of new teachers in Tayside and Fife with no permanent…

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
9
9
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Kelty Hearts in SPFL Trust Trophy to win it as John Potter hails 'brilliant'…
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Nicola Sturgeon challenged to visit Kirkcaldy hospital to see A&E crisis firsthand
Adam Kim Sharp Kirkcaldy baked potato shop
Kirkcaldy dad recovers to launch new business after Covid left him in a coma
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
St Johnstone reveal ticket sale details for controversial Rangers clash
Humza Yousaf standing outside Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, next to an ambulance service car.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP can't blame patients for its NHS mismanagement
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Human body parts stockpiled at Dundee depot had 'nowhere else to go' court told
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Forfar's AM Agri wins Unimog dealership for Scotland
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
A traffic ban trial has come into force near Letham Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
REVIEW: Who needs Vienna when the RSNO brings it to us?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented