Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Niall McGinn closing in on Dundee exit with Glentoran deal close despite late Scottish interest

By George Cran
January 9 2023, 9.36am Updated: January 9 2023, 11.49am
Niall McGinn returned to the Dundee starting XI after injury
Niall McGinn is on the verge of leaving Dundee. Image: SNS.

Late interest from a Scottish club in Dundee’s wantaway forward Niall McGinn has delayed his move to Irish Premiership side Glentoran.

The Belfast Telegraph are reporting the Northern Ireland international has agreed terms with the Glens and hope to have him in their squad to face Ballymena United on Tuesday.

They expected the signing to be completed over the weekend before another offer from these shores materialised.

An 18-month deal with the option of a further 12 months is reportedly on the table for the 35-year-old.

Dundee confirmed contact from Glentoran to Courier Sport last week.

Niall McGinn in action for Dundee earlier this season. Image: SNS.

“Glentoran were informed yesterday (Saturday) that another club came in for Niall”, said McGinn’s agent Gerry Carlile.

“That needed to be looked at but, barring anything coming out of the blue, we are hoping a deal can be agreed with Glentoran.”

No bust-up

McGinn has been completely frozen out of first-team affairs since his last Dundee appearance in September.

Dens boss Gary Bowyer has denied any “bust-up” with the player but has not considered the former Celtic and Aberdeen man even when he couldn’t fill his bench.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

Glentoran finished third in the Danske Bank Premiership last season, qualifying for the Europa Conference League but were knocked out by Welsh champions The New Saints.

The won an Irish Cup match at Moyola Park 2-0 at the weekend to end a five-match losing streak.

The currently sit in sixth place in the Northern Irish top flight.

McGinn has played 26 times for the Dark Blues since signing last January, scoring four times.

