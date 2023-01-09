Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schools across Dundee have resumed after the festive season but when will pupils be off on holiday again in 2023?

We have put together all the Dundee school holiday dates for your diaries so you can plan ahead for the first school term.

Here are the dates for school holidays, in-service days and teacher strikes when pupils will be out of the classroom.

January

Tuesday 10th – All Dundee City Council primary schools, attached nurseries and Kingspark School closed for teachers’ strike.

Wednesday 11th – All secondary schools shut for teachers’ strike.

February

Thursday 2nd – school closures yet to be confirmed for teachers’ strike

Friday 10th to Tuesday 14th – Mid-term break and in-service

April

Monday 3rd to Friday 14th – Easter holidays

For a full list of the Dundee school holidays for the 2022/23 academic year, you can access our printer-friendly school holiday calendars. Find them here.

More teacher strike dates may yet be added if the dispute continues.

And there could also be a day off for Dundee pupils for the King’s coronation which is on Saturday, May 6.

Monday, May 8, 2023 will be an extra bank holiday but it has yet to be confirmed if Dundee schools will close that day.