Home Education Schools

New teacher strikes: Here’s how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are likely to be hit by closures

By Cheryl Peebles
January 14 2023, 9.11am Updated: January 14 2023, 2.38pm
Secondary school teachers on strike on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford.
Secondary school teachers on strike on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford.

Schools in Tayside and Fife are likely to be closed for another four days each in the latest round of strike action revealed.

The EIS teaching union has announced 22 more days of action, which would will affect each school on two sets of two consecutive days.

Members in all schools will strike on Tuesday February 28 and Wednesday March 1, which is likely to result in schools closing.

And a 16-day programme of rolling strikes will affect each local authority area for three days between March 13 and April 21.

During this action, teachers in all schools will strike on the middle day and secondary school teachers only and primary school teachers only on each of the other days – making it likely each school will close for two days.

Dates affecting Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross for this programme have yet to be announced.

New teacher strike dates:

  • Tuesday February 28 – All schools
  • Wednesday March 1 – All schools
  • March 13 to April 21 (dates for each area yet to be announced) – Three consecutive days: one for all schools, bookended by one for primary schools and one for secondary schools

Strikes in coming days

These are in addition to strike action already planned.

Schools have already closed on four strike dates since November 24 and those in Perth and Kinross, Fife and Angus are to close again for a day this week coming.

Dundee schools are also expected to close on February 2, although this is yet to be confirmed by the council.

Striking teachers on Wednesday at Glenrothes High School. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

No new pay offer was made during talks this week between union and Scottish Government and local government body Cosla representatives, and teachers have already rejected an offer of 5% with up to 6.85% for the lowest paid.

The EIS said the new strike dates were agreed in response to this “inaction”.

General secretary Andrea Bradley said: “The prospect of 22 additional days of strike action, on top of the 16 days of rolling action set to begin next week, should signal clearly to the Scottish Government and Cosla that they must now act with urgency.

“Our members are resolute and determined to secure a fair pay settlement, which both properly reflects their value and also takes account of the soaring cost of living.”

