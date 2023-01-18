How a Fife charity uses outdoor play to help children come to terms with a parent’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

How a Fife charity uses outdoor play to help children come to terms with a parent’s death

By Cheryl Peebles
January 18 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 18 2023, 11.50am
Children toasting marshmallows on a campfire.
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.

When their dad died, Susan Hampton’s daughters were only four and seven years old.

It was the early stages of the pandemic, and the Fife family was suddenly plunged into grief.

But a Fife-based outdoor play project has helped them to cope with their loss – and to build a network of friends with similar experiences.

Roots and Resilience takes children and young people on outdoor adventures while their parents chat, share advice and simply relax.

Susan’s husband Craig appeared happy and healthy when the country went into lockdown in March 2020 but his health quickly deteriorated and he died on July 28.

She said: “To this day, it’s still like ‘did that really happen?’ It was just so quick and unexpected.”

Claire Reid and Calum Murray, who run Fife charity Roots and Resilience.
Claire Reid and Calum Murray, who run Roots and Resilience. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Susan and her daughters were referred to Roots and Resilience’ Shoots of Hope programme.

On outdoor excursions with other families, the girls would build campfires, make dens and create wild art.

Susan said: “Through the group, the children have an opportunity to know that they are not the only ones in the world that this has happened to – that’s huge.

“They don’t have to come with a badge saying, ‘I’ve lost my dad’ or, ‘I feel like this’.

“The kids get time to be kids – and the mums and dads get time to just sit and catch our breath and know they are with others who understand.

“Sometimes that’s all you need.”

Roots and Resilience, which also runs sessions for care experienced children in partnership with schools, works closely with NHS Fife’s palliative care team and other agencies which can refer families.

When children have experienced the death of a parent no one wants to say the words ‘dying’ or ‘death’”

Claire Reid, Roots and Resilience

Claire Reid, who runs the Kinghorn-based project with partner Calum Murray, said children can experience a complex range of emotions when their mum or dad dies.

She said: “We use the outdoor environment as a therapeutic space to explore their experience of death, dying and grief.

“Quite often when children have experienced the death of a parent no one wants to say the words ‘dying’ or ‘death’, and children can become quite confused.

“A big part of what we do is naming it [death], having it in the open and being with other children who have experienced the same thing.”

Often children don’t want to talk about their feelings – they just want to play. But the subject comes up unprompted as they are focussed on building a campfire.

Conversations around the campfire

Claire said: “It will be a little comment to one of the Roots and Resilience practitioners, or sometimes they talk about amongst themselves. They might say ‘were you there when your dad died?’ These are the conversations they are just not able to have otherwise because, thankfully, other children have not had that experience.”

But whether they want to talk or not, just enjoying the outdoors in company where they can helps.

Claire said: “Part of the reason we are so passionate about this is we know the science of what happens when you are outdoors.

“There is lots of evidence that just by being outdoors cortisol levels drop, stress hormones drop. Serotonin, the happy hormone, is boosted.

“And that goes for the adults too.”

The project is funded by the National Lottery Awards for All and the People’s Health Trust, which is supported by The Health Lottery.

After an intensive six-week programme families can continue to attend monthly meet-ups, where a qualified psychotherapist is on hand for parents – whether it’s advice on dealing with a move to high school or an approaching birthday.

For Susan and her children, the outdoor adventures make all the difference – she credits spending lots of time outdoors after Craig died with “saving me”.

She said: “I think it’s absolutely critical to health and wellbeing. I don’t think the pain of losing Craig will ever go away but you learn to adapt and, with the right support, we will be ok.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
Parents fear for kids starting at Waid Academy, says attack victim's father
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
'She could have died': Ex-cop blasts Waid Academy for not reporting school assault to…
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
Dundonians have their say on gender reform after local MSP's remarks about 'exploring' allowing…
3
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why Waid Academy must not treat classroom assault as an outlier event
4
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
Waid Academy schoolboy 'knocked unconscious in fight' on same day girl assaulted in Fife…
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
Shocking assault on schoolgirl at Waid Academy in Fife caught on video
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
We asked people in Dundee city centre for their opinion on teacher strikes as…
41
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
Teacher strikes distressing for children with complex needs like my Jayden, says Forfar mum
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
New teacher strikes: Here's how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are…

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Outdoor adventures help children through bereavement. Image: Roots and Resilience.
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side
The A90 near Inchture.
Disruption on A90 as work near Inchture causes road closures

Editor's Picks

Most Commented