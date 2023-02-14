How banning mobile phones has boosted ‘good old-fashioned human interaction’ at Kilgraston School in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How banning mobile phones has boosted ‘good old-fashioned human interaction’ at Kilgraston School in Perthshire

By Debbie Clarke
February 14 2023, 12.59pm Updated: February 14 2023, 3.33pm
Tanya Davie, head teacher at Kilgraston School in Perthshire. Image: John Need
Tanya Davie, head teacher at Kilgraston School in Perthshire. Image: John Need

Kilgraston School in Perthshire has been enjoying the benefits of ‘increased human interaction’ since mobile phones were banned.

The independent school, near Bridge of Earn, was the first in Scotland to outlaw phones in classrooms.

It introduced new rules around handheld devices at the start of the autumn term in 2018 amid concerns that concentration and social skills were being negatively affected.

The Courier has recently been highlighting cases of bullying and violence in schools and how social media and mobile phones have played a part.

But does it make a difference banning mobile phones in school?

We spoke to the head teacher at Kilgraston School to find out how the ban has been working.

Why was a ban on mobile phones brought in at Kilgraston?

The ban was introduced by former principal Dorothy MacGinty as a way of combating a “growing addiction” among teenagers to their smart phones.

Kilgraston’s 260 pupils can take phones to school and use them before entering the grounds – but they must be kept in lockers throughout the day, including during breaks and lunches.

Tablets can be used but only when needed for classes.

What have been the main benefits since mobile phone ban introduced?

Tanya Davie has been the head teacher of Kilgraston since Easter 2022 following Mrs MacGinty’s retirement.

She said pupils and staff have found the ban on mobile phones to be a positive move.

The ban on mobile phones in the classroom has proved to be beneficial at Kilgraston School. Image: Shutterstock.

She said: “With a no mobile phone policy in school-time, we are really seeing the benefits of good old-fashioned human interaction.

“We are a close-knit school, with a strong community spirit and we have found that, for both staff and pupils alike, people are calmer and more confident with this increased human interaction.

“In the absence of phones, we must talk to each other.

“Pupils do not have access to mobile phones during the school day.

“However, staff are always available to them to discuss any issues for which a pupil believes a phone might be required.”

‘Kilgraston was a trailblazer’

Mrs Davie continued: “I am proud of the fact that Kilgraston was a trailblazer and carved out a robust policy on mobile phones in schools.

“We are passionate about educating our pupils and ensuring they get the best possible start in life, and to do this, they need to be focused and engaged.

“Having no mobile phones during the school day does not mean our pupils are not educated in using technology as we use iPads, tablets and laptops in lessons from lower third upwards.

“These are used as tools to learn because we want our pupils to be digital citizens of the world.”

She added: “But we are encouraging technology to be used in the correct way and for the correct purposes such as computing, design and art.”

