Viewforth High recognised by inspectors for ‘strong relationships’ between staff and pupils but told to improve attainment and attendance 

Education inspectors have highlighted ‘strong relationships’ between staff and pupils at Viewforth High in Kirkcaldy.

Head teacher Lisa Moore’s effective leadership was also noted.

However, they also mentioned a number of areas where improvements need to be made.

This included how teachers plan learning tasks and continuing to improve attainment through better pupil attendance rates.

Inspectors graded learning, teaching and assessment, and raising attainment and achievement as ‘satisfactory’.

A report by Education Scotland was published this week following a visit to the school by inspectors.

In the report summary it said: “During our visit, we talked to parents/carers and young people and worked closely with the headteacher and staff.

“The inspection team found the following strengths in the school’s work.

“[This included] The headteacher’s effective leadership in creating a supportive climate for learning.

“The strong relationships between young people and staff support young people to have a positive attitude towards their learning.”

It also found a number of key strengths at Viewforth High including:

Young people develop a broad range of valuable skills for life with opportunities

to gain skills-based qualifications

to gain skills-based qualifications Staff in the department of additional support – which supports 16 young people with additional support needs – use their knowledge of young people’s strengths, interests and needs to provide effective learning experiences

Inspectors found a ‘supportive climate for learning’

The report said: “The school vision of ‘aspire together, achieve together’, underpinned by the values of care, ambition, respect and equity, helps a supportive climate for learning.

“These, along with school routines such as the ‘classroom welcome’, supports most young people to have a positive attitude to learning.

“Young people talk enthusiastically about the importance of trying their best, not

getting distracted, and listening to others.”

Areas for improvement at Viewforth

Inspectors also noted some areas for improvement.

These were:

Teachers should plan more appropriate learning set at the right level of challenge for pupils. Teachers should consider how they plan tasks and activities to ensure they are engaging, motivating and relevant for all young people

Staff should continue to improve the attainment of young people in the broad general education and the senior phase. This will involve improving the regular attendance of all pupils at school.

Department of additional support staff should continue to develop individual targets in learning for young people.

The report said: “A majority of teachers rely too heavily on learning activities such as completing worksheets and copying text.

“These do not provide an appropriate level of challenge for all learners or support

young people’s engagement in learning well.

“Staff should further develop their approaches to provide activities that meet the needs of all learners.”

It also noted: “Senior leaders recognise that improving young people’s attendance is a key strategy to raising attainment.

“Whilst strategies used to improve attendance so far demonstrate a positive impact for individuals, they are not yet leading to sustained improvements in the school’s attendance profile.”

Achievements at Viewforth High

Lisa Moore, Viewforth High head teacher, is pleased inspectors noted the strong relationships between staff and pupils.

She said good relationships are vital to making sure the best can be brought out of young people.

Mrs Moore continued: “We aim to provide the supportive atmosphere and range of learning experiences that our young people need to succeed.

“I’m proud of what we are achieving at Viewforth High School.” Lisa Moore, head teacher, Viewforth High

“Inspectors noted the staff in our department of additional support are helping our young people to engage well and make good progress with their learning.

However, she acknowledged there are some things that can be better and said staff were working to address the areas for improvement already identified.

Mrs Moore added: “We are continuing to work with the Education Services to ensure we have everything we need to make these improvements.

“I’m confident Viewforth will continue to go from strength to strength.“