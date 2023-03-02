Viewforth High recognised by inspectors for ‘strong relationships’ between staff and pupils but told to improve attainment and attendance 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Viewforth High recognised by inspectors for ‘strong relationships’ between staff and pupils but told to improve attainment and attendance 

By Debbie Clarke
March 2 2023, 3.47pm Updated: March 2 2023, 3.50pm
Viewforth High head teacher Lisa Moore. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Viewforth High head teacher Lisa Moore. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Education inspectors have highlighted ‘strong relationships’ between staff and pupils at Viewforth High in Kirkcaldy.

Head teacher Lisa Moore’s effective leadership was also noted.

However, they also mentioned a number of areas where improvements need to be made.

This included how teachers plan learning tasks and continuing to improve attainment through better pupil attendance rates.

Inspectors graded learning, teaching and assessment, and raising attainment and achievement as ‘satisfactory’.

A report by Education Scotland was published this week following a visit to the school by inspectors.

In the report summary it said: “During our visit, we talked to parents/carers and young people and worked closely with the headteacher and staff.

“The inspection team found the following strengths in the school’s work.

“[This included] The headteacher’s effective leadership in creating a supportive climate for learning.

“The strong relationships between young people and staff support young people to have a positive attitude towards their learning.”

It also found a number of key strengths at Viewforth High including:

  • Young people develop a broad range of valuable skills for life with opportunities
    to gain skills-based qualifications
  • Staff in the department of additional support – which supports 16 young people with additional support needs – use their knowledge of young people’s strengths, interests and needs to provide effective learning experiences

Inspectors found a ‘supportive climate for learning’

The report said: “The school vision of ‘aspire together, achieve together’, underpinned by the values of care, ambition, respect and equity, helps a supportive climate for learning.

“These, along with school routines such as the ‘classroom welcome’, supports most young people to have a positive attitude to learning.

“Young people talk enthusiastically about the importance of trying their best, not
getting distracted, and listening to others.”

Viewforth High. Image: Google Maps.

Areas for improvement at Viewforth

Inspectors also noted some areas for improvement.

These were:

  • Teachers should plan more appropriate learning set at the right level of challenge for pupils. Teachers should consider how they plan tasks and activities to ensure they are engaging, motivating and relevant for all young people
  • Staff should continue to improve the attainment of young people in the broad general education and the senior phase. This will involve improving the regular attendance of all pupils at school.
  • Department of additional support staff should continue to develop individual targets in learning for young people.

The report said: “A majority of teachers rely too heavily on learning activities such as completing worksheets and copying text.

“These do not provide an appropriate level of challenge for all learners or support
young people’s engagement in learning well.

“Staff should further develop their approaches to provide activities that meet the needs of all learners.”

It also noted: “Senior leaders recognise that improving young people’s attendance is a key strategy to raising attainment.

“Whilst strategies used to improve attendance so far demonstrate a positive impact for individuals, they are not yet leading to sustained improvements in the school’s attendance profile.”

Achievements at Viewforth High

Lisa Moore, Viewforth High head teacher, is pleased inspectors noted the strong relationships between staff and pupils.

She said good relationships are vital to making sure the best can be brought out of young people.

Mrs Moore continued: “We aim to provide the supportive atmosphere and range of learning experiences that our young people need to succeed.

“I’m proud of what we are achieving at Viewforth High School.”

Lisa Moore, head teacher, Viewforth High

“Inspectors noted the staff in our department of additional support are helping our young people to engage well and make good progress with their learning.

“I’m proud of what we are achieving at Viewforth High School.”

However, she acknowledged there are some things that can be better and said staff were working to address the areas for improvement already identified.

Mrs Moore added: “We are continuing to work with the Education Services to ensure we have everything we need to make these improvements.

“I’m confident Viewforth will continue to go from strength to strength.“

