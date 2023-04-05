11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is treated for cancer for third time

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of school chums have shown remarkable solidarity as one of them is treated for cancer – by having their heads shaved to be like him.

Friends of Archie Sinclair, from Markinch, didn’t want him to feel different when he lost his hair due to chemotherapy.

So 11 of them – mostly in his P5 class at Markinch Primary School – decided to have their hair shaved off as well.

Archie, 9, is being treated for neuroblastoma, a rare type of childhood cancer, for a third time after a second relapse in February.

His hair started coming out in clumps as he was out playing so dad Paul shaved it all off.

Markinch friends rallying for Archie Sinclair

Worried he would be upset at losing his hair, Archie’s friends, who all live close by in Markinch, cooked up a plan to get the same haircuts in an endearing show of support.

When Archie visited school last week after his first treatment session he arrived to a “hero’s welcome”.

And his teacher grabbed the chance to take a treasured snap of him with his shaven-headed friends, who are all aged 9 and 10.

The friends are Owen Wotherspoon, Jake Anderson, Oliver Hutchison, Millar Maxwell, Finlay Bruce, Lewis Anderson, Findlay Spence, Quinn Anderson, Caoran Dick, Alexander Daly and his brother Jacob, 6.

Mum Joanne said Archie couldn’t believe it when he learned what his classmates were doing.

She said: “It makes him feel a bit more normal and shows him how much everyone loves him.

They have created this little community around him.” Lauren Daly, mum of Alexander, 9, and Jacob, 6

“They all grew up together and they are just so supportive of each other.

“There are more bald children going about where we stay than there are children with hair now!”

Lauren Daly, mum of Alexander and Jacob, said: “All the parents are really proud.

“There wasn’t a second thought given to doing it, they were all really excited about it.”

The boys were in nursery the first time Archie had cancer. The second time was in 2021.

Lauren said: “Now they are in P5, going into P6, so they are aware of what’s going on and the severity of his illness.

“They have created this little community around him.”

Raising funds for Archie’s family

The friends collected donations for their head shaves to help support Archie’s family during his treatment.

Other friends of Archie and his family are raising funds in different ways and in just one week raised over £5,800.

Fundraisers include a sponsored swim, a cycle round Loch Leven, selling night lights made with Prime drinks bottles and even a crisp strike.

Lauren said: “The fact the catalyst for this has come from the children themselves is admirable.”