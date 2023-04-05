11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is treated for cancer for third time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is treated for cancer for third time

The Markinch boys didn't want Archie to feel different after he lost his hair to chemotherapy again.

By Cheryl Peebles
A sea of bald heads at Markinch Primary School when Archie visited after his first treatment session. Image: supplied.
A sea of bald heads at Markinch Primary School when Archie visited after his first treatment session. Image: supplied.

A group of school chums have shown remarkable solidarity as one of them is treated for cancer – by having their heads shaved to be like him.

Friends of Archie Sinclair, from Markinch, didn’t want him to feel different when he lost his hair due to chemotherapy.

So 11 of them – mostly in his P5 class at Markinch Primary School – decided to have their hair shaved off as well.

Archie, 9, is being treated for neuroblastoma, a rare type of childhood cancer, for a third time after a second relapse in February.

His hair started coming out in clumps as he was out playing so dad Paul shaved it all off.

Markinch friends rallying for Archie Sinclair

Worried he would be upset at losing his hair, Archie’s friends, who all live close by in Markinch, cooked up a plan to get the same haircuts in an endearing show of support.

Clockwise from top left: Owen Wotherspoon, 9, Jake Anderson, 9, Oliver Hutchison, 9, Alexander Daly, 9, Millar Maxwell, 9,  and Archie Sinclair, 9, Caoran Dick, 9, Quinn Anderson, 9, Findlay Spence, 9, with dad Craig who also shaved his head, Lewis Anderson, 10, and Finlay Bruce, 9. Image: supplied.

When Archie visited school last week after his first treatment session he arrived to a “hero’s welcome”.

And his teacher grabbed the chance to take a treasured snap of him with his shaven-headed friends, who are all aged 9 and 10.

The friends are Owen Wotherspoon, Jake Anderson, Oliver Hutchison, Millar Maxwell, Finlay Bruce, Lewis Anderson, Findlay Spence, Quinn Anderson, Caoran Dick, Alexander Daly and his brother Jacob, 6.

Archie Sinclair from Markinch and three friends with their heads shaved.
Archie (second from left) with the first of his friends to shave their heads Alexander Daly (left), Millar Maxwell and Findlay Spence (far right). Image: supplied.

Mum Joanne said Archie couldn’t believe it when he learned what his classmates were doing.

She said: “It makes him feel a bit more normal and shows him how much everyone loves him.

They have created this little community around him.”

Lauren Daly, mum of Alexander, 9, and Jacob, 6

“They all grew up together and they are just so supportive of each other.

“There are more bald children going about where we stay than there are children with hair now!”

Archie took the clippers to friend Maxwell’s hair. Image: supplied.

Lauren Daly, mum of Alexander and Jacob, said: “All the parents are really proud.

“There wasn’t a second thought given to doing it, they were all really excited about it.”

The boys were in nursery the first time Archie had cancer. The second time was in 2021.

Archie is currently in hospital as his treatment involving chemotherapy and immunotherapy continues. Image: supplied.

Lauren said: “Now they are in P5, going into P6, so they are aware of what’s going on and the severity of his illness.

“They have created this little community around him.”

Raising funds for Archie’s family

The friends collected donations for their head shaves to help support Archie’s family during his treatment.

Other friends of Archie and his family are raising funds in different ways and in just one week raised over £5,800.

Fundraisers include a sponsored swim, a cycle round Loch Leven, selling night lights made with Prime drinks bottles and even a crisp strike.

Lauren said: “The fact the catalyst for this has come from the children themselves is admirable.”

Editor's Picks