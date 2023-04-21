From bunking classes to a fashion label dream – our Gold Star recipient Ellie Fraser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From bunking classes to a fashion label dream – our Gold Star recipient Ellie Fraser

Ellie Fraser, 14, learned to sew with Dundee charity Front Lounge after being disengaged from lessons at Baldragon Academy.

By Cheryl Peebles
Baldragon pupil Ellie now aspires to a career in fashion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Baldragon pupil Ellie now aspires to a career in fashion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Struggling with anxiety, Ellie Fraser was skipping most of her classes at Baldragon Academy.

But an opportunity to learn to sew with a Dundee charity inspired a turnaround for the 14-year-old, who now has aspirations for a career in the fashion industry.

And her commitment impressed her tutors at Kindred Clothing so much they nominated her for a Gold Star from The Courier – which we were only too happy to award.

S2 pupil Ellie recently completed the SQA-accredited course which is aimed at girls and young women in danger of falling through the cracks.

Having created her own clothes and accessories and seen her confidence soar, she now has ambitions to one day launch her own clothing business.

Baldragon Academy pupil Ellie Fraser with her Gold Star badge and certificate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

And she was delighted to receive a Gold Star, thanks to her tutor Claire Grainger who told us of her “amazing transformation”.

When she first learned of the award, Ellie had no clue what it was but said: “Then I read into it and I was so excited.”

Knowing she had an interest in fashion, a youth worker at school suggested Kindred Clothing to Ellie.

She was eager to try it, but at first thought she had “no chance” of succeeding in it.

However, she quickly bonded with the tutors, including project leader Chika Inatimi, and other girls and learned to sew pockets, straps, then entire outfits.

She said: “It feels good to know that I can actually do something.

In maths or English I don’t know what I’m doing and whether I’ll ever need this. But I can do something with this.”

Ellie Fraser, 14

“I’ve got a vision for the future now. I’d like to have my own clothing brand, and I have some ideas for it.

“School-wise, I’m going back in slowly. I’ve got a lot more confidence than I had before.”

Learning a skill she is enthusiastic about and the group support were key to Ellie’s progress.

She said: “The way you are appreciated here [Kindred Clothing], it’s unreal. You get encouragement.

“In maths or English I don’t know what I’m doing and whether I’ll ever need this. But I can do something with this.”

Kindred Clothing is run by Dundee charity Front Lounge, and allows girls and young women to study for qualification outside school.

As well as sewing, participants learn other skills including communication and business.

Ellie’s dedication and hard work impressed tutor Claire Grainger (right). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

While teaching her class of eight, Claire was struck by Ellie’s passion, drive and motivation.

She said: “Despite struggling with attendance and engagement at school and openly admitting she suffers from anxiety within a school setting, she has grasped this out-of-school qualification, learnt new skills and made a new friend group in the process.

“She’s a lovely girl, did everything asked of her and more, and will have a positive future.

“She’s even talking about going back to school full-time, and can see a brighter future for herself, perhaps in the clothes-making industry.”

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

