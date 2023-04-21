From bunking classes to a fashion label dream – our Gold Star recipient Ellie Fraser

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Struggling with anxiety, Ellie Fraser was skipping most of her classes at Baldragon Academy.

But an opportunity to learn to sew with a Dundee charity inspired a turnaround for the 14-year-old, who now has aspirations for a career in the fashion industry.

And her commitment impressed her tutors at Kindred Clothing so much they nominated her for a Gold Star from The Courier – which we were only too happy to award.

S2 pupil Ellie recently completed the SQA-accredited course which is aimed at girls and young women in danger of falling through the cracks.

Having created her own clothes and accessories and seen her confidence soar, she now has ambitions to one day launch her own clothing business.

And she was delighted to receive a Gold Star, thanks to her tutor Claire Grainger who told us of her “amazing transformation”.

When she first learned of the award, Ellie had no clue what it was but said: “Then I read into it and I was so excited.”

Knowing she had an interest in fashion, a youth worker at school suggested Kindred Clothing to Ellie.

She was eager to try it, but at first thought she had “no chance” of succeeding in it.

However, she quickly bonded with the tutors, including project leader Chika Inatimi, and other girls and learned to sew pockets, straps, then entire outfits.

She said: “It feels good to know that I can actually do something.

In maths or English I don’t know what I’m doing and whether I’ll ever need this. But I can do something with this.” Ellie Fraser, 14

“I’ve got a vision for the future now. I’d like to have my own clothing brand, and I have some ideas for it.

“School-wise, I’m going back in slowly. I’ve got a lot more confidence than I had before.”

Learning a skill she is enthusiastic about and the group support were key to Ellie’s progress.

She said: “The way you are appreciated here [Kindred Clothing], it’s unreal. You get encouragement.

“In maths or English I don’t know what I’m doing and whether I’ll ever need this. But I can do something with this.”

Kindred Clothing is run by Dundee charity Front Lounge, and allows girls and young women to study for qualification outside school.

As well as sewing, participants learn other skills including communication and business.

While teaching her class of eight, Claire was struck by Ellie’s passion, drive and motivation.

She said: “Despite struggling with attendance and engagement at school and openly admitting she suffers from anxiety within a school setting, she has grasped this out-of-school qualification, learnt new skills and made a new friend group in the process.

“She’s a lovely girl, did everything asked of her and more, and will have a positive future.

“She’s even talking about going back to school full-time, and can see a brighter future for herself, perhaps in the clothes-making industry.”

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.