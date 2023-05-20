Dundee’s Baldragon kids on the city sports school putting them at the top of their game

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alex Kelly’s school timetable allows him to indulge his love of basketball – and it’s teaching him skills for a career in the game.

He’s one of a number of pupils enlisted in Baldragon Academy’s School of Sport – a new approach said to be unique in Scotland.

Young people spend Friday afternoon periods practising their chosen discipline in sessions which provide practical learning opportunities.

The focus is on health and wellbeing rather than performance and competition.

With sports kit funded for around 90 pupils, Baldragon Academy School of Sport is also aimed at tackling child poverty and reducing the attainment gap.

And parents say it’s helping their kids’ confidence soar.

The school hopes to help other Dundee secondaries follow suit and to team up as a sports comprehensive with St Paul’s RC Academy.

Alex, in S2, was in the basketball team before he started but said: “Since I started School of Sport I’ve gotten a lot better.

“This year we’re doing stuff for being a coach which means that when I’m older I could be a basketball coach or a referee.”

Gabriella Findlay, in S1, has joined Menzieshill Whitehall Swimming Club as a result of her participation.

She said: “I really enjoyed swimming and I thought I’d try it. I’ve never done swimming like this before and I’m getting a lot from it.

“I’ve gained a lot of confidence and made new friends.”

S2 pupil Jaxon Barr said trials for the football school were based on commitment and attitude rather than skill.

He’s since joined the school football team, and credits the School of Sport for that.

He said: “I’ve gained a lot of confidence.

“It also opens up a lot of opportunities. You can go down the coaching route or officiating route.”

The programme is one of a number Baldragon Academy has allowing kids to learn and develop skills and knowledge outside the usual subjects.

How Baldragon Academy School of Sport works

Schools of swimming, basketball and football are being run in partnership with Menzieshill Whitehall Swimming and Waterpolo Club, Dundee West Community Trust and Dundee Madsons Basketball Club.

They have already resulted in more girls playing football and an emerging all-girls teams.

In S1 and S2 the focus is on taking part, staying engaged and developing skills.

S3 participants start supporting others, learning how to coach and officiate and working with children in Baldragon’s cluster primary schools.

When they reach S4, the School of Sport will help them gain qualifications and sporting awards.

Parents see confidence soaring

One parent described how her son struggled academically but had grown in confidence since starting the swimming school.

She said: “We chose to put his name forward for the School of Sport for swimming to focus on something he enjoys and has more confidence in.

“As parents, to have this option was very welcoming and helped settle our anxiety for our son’s high school journey.

“My child without a doubt will not forget his swimming kit as he does not want to miss his classes and takes pride in his new kit he received from Baldragon.”

Head teacher Hugh McAninch said: “Focusing specifically on wellbeing and inclusion rather than performance and competition, our approach makes the Baldragon Academy School of Sport unique in Scotland and a first for Dundee.

“Reflecting on the autumn Kirkton disturbances, ensuring a positive sense of identity – in self and community – and maximising the protective factors in young people’s lives is critical as we focus on re-establishing engagement post-Covid in school and community clubs and wider achievement opportunities.”

Baldragon Academy School of Sport was launched by Lord Provost of Dundee Bill Campbell at a ceremony where pupils demonstrated their skills in the pool, court and on pitch.

He said: “I was genuinely amazed at just how brilliant this project, and the other projects we got to see, were.”