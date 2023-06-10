Schools Proms in pictures: Forfar Academy Class of 2023 Our best photos from the party at Apex City Quay Hotel. The whole company looking forward to their night. Picture taken by Kim Cessford / DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles Share Proms in pictures: Forfar Academy Class of 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4463986/forfar-academy-prom-2023/ Copy Link 0 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation