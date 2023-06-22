Deaf Dundee schoolchildren sing with sign language to share joy of music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deaf Dundee schoolchildren sing with sign language to share joy of music

Pupils from several schools have taken part in workshops with the National Youth Choir of Scotland.

By Cheryl Peebles
Ife Akidoe from St Joseph's Primary Dundee.
Ife Akidoe, 10, from St Joseph's Primary School, loves singing and signing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Even when you can’t hear the sounds, singing can bring great joy – as Dundee children have shown.

Deaf youngsters from around the city combine singing and sign language in workshops with the National Youth Choir of Scotland (NYCOS).

And they demonstrated some of the musical games they have been playing during a joint performance at Kingspark School.

Watch: Deaf children demonstrate singing and signing games

Ife Akidoe, 10, is among those to have taken part.

The St Joseph’s Primary School pupil wants to act and perform when she grows up and told us their music Mondays had made her “feel really happy”.

Ife (right) and some of the other children showed parents and teachers what they had learned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

At the sessions she was joined by children from Kingspark School, Craigie High School and Claypotts Castle, Glebelands, St Ninian’s, St Francis’ and Tayview primary schools with differing levels of hearing ability.

Deaf musician Dr Paul Whittaker helped develop the programme with NYCOS, using the Kodály method of teaching music through games.

Dr Paul Whittaker during the demonstration at Kingspark School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He said: “When we started a lot of them [the children] were quite quiet and shy and really struggled.

“But as time went on they very quickly they realised they do have a voice. For some of them it’s a sign language voice, for others it’s a vocal voice.”

Movements helped the children follow the rhythm and as well as boosting confidence, the singing and signing activities aided their communication, Paul said.

NYCOS creative learning director Lucinda Geoghegan said the sessions evolved from the choir’s work during lockdown, when recorded activities to keep children singing at home were supplemented by British Sign Language to make them more accessible.

Children singing and signing musical games. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

And she said: “The children have loved it. We’ve seen such a change in some of them who in the first week were nervous and anxious and didn’t vocalise.

“We’ve seen smiles come on faces when they do begin to vocalise. It’s been transformative to watch that change.”

Educational audiologist Barbara Burns, who is depute head teacher of St Paul’s RC Academy, said the children had benefited from having activities focussed on them.

She said: “Often when they go to activities it’s mainstream activities and they are marginalised.

“They all have music in school but by linking the musical side and signing it’s easier for them to access it.”

Ife Akidoe, 10, from St Joseph's Primary School, loves singing and signing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
