Schools Proms in pictures: Perth High School Class of 2023 Our photo gallery of the big night at Piperdam Leisure Resort. Antonia Skala and Rachel Shand. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles Perth High School leavers have enjoyed their prom. And we have a collection of photographs from the glittering occasion to mark the end of their school days and beginning of the rest of their lives. Senior pupils got dressed up for the big event at Piperdam Leisure Resort, Dundee, and made it night to remember. Perth High School prom is featured in our Class of '23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers' proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Perth High prom 2023 All photographs by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. Everyone together. And another group shot. Two by two. Antonia Skala, Rachel Shand and Rosie Robertson. Lucy Lacoux, Emily Goligher and Lucy Stevenson. Kirsty Swan, Charlotte Petrie, Olivia O'Connor, Megan Crawford, Agne Stasyte and Erin Wylie. Ruby Blackmore and Alyssa Smethurst. Girls ready for the party. Rhia Smith, Emma Allan and Abi Brown. Jack Milne with best pal Lara Macdonald. Marchela Musij. Sophie Bell, Megan Crawford and Lucy Jolliffe. Megan Douglas and Ceilidh Woodward. Aiden Kennedy, Lochlan Grieve and Mcauley Wilkie. Rachel Shand and Finn Morrison.