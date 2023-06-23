Proms in pictures: Perth High School Class of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Proms in pictures: Perth High School Class of 2023

Our photo gallery of the big night at Piperdam Leisure Resort.

Perth High prom - Antonia Skala and Rachel Shand
Antonia Skala and Rachel Shand. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Perth High School leavers have enjoyed their prom.

And we have a collection of photographs from the glittering occasion to mark the end of their school days and beginning of the rest of their lives.

Senior pupils got dressed up for the big event at Piperdam Leisure Resort, Dundee, and made it night to remember.

Perth High School prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Perth High prom 2023

All photographs by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Everyone together.
And another group shot.
Two by two.
Antonia Skala, Rachel Shand and Rosie Robertson.
Lucy Lacoux, Emily Goligher and Lucy Stevenson.
Kirsty Swan, Charlotte Petrie, Olivia O’Connor, Megan Crawford, Agne Stasyte and Erin Wylie.
Ruby Blackmore and Alyssa Smethurst.
Girls ready for the party.
Rhia Smith, Emma Allan and Abi Brown.
Jack Milne with best pal Lara Macdonald.
Marchela Musij.
Sophie Bell, Megan Crawford and Lucy Jolliffe.
Megan Douglas and Ceilidh Woodward.
Aiden Kennedy, Lochlan Grieve and Mcauley Wilkie.
Rachel Shand and Finn Morrison.

