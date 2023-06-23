Proms in pictures: Perth High School Class of 2023

Perth High School leavers have enjoyed their prom.

And we have a collection of photographs from the glittering occasion to mark the end of their school days and beginning of the rest of their lives.

Senior pupils got dressed up for the big event at Piperdam Leisure Resort, Dundee, and made it night to remember.

Perth High School prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Perth High prom 2023

All photographs by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.