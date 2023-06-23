‘One-man Fife crimewave’ crept into bedroom to steal as householder slept

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘One-man Fife crimewave’ crept into bedroom to steal as householder slept

David Michie's crimes involved break-ins and thefts at properties in the Ballingry, Lochore and Kirkcaldy areas

By Jamie McKenzie
Michie plagued the Ballingry area with his crimes. Image: Google.
Michie plagued the Ballingry area with his crimes. Image: Google.

A serial offender described as a “one person crimewave” in a Fife village has been jailed for 44 months.

David Michie’s crimes involved break-ins and thefts at properties in the Ballingry, Lochore and Kirkcaldy areas and fraudulent use of stolen bank cards to make purchases in local shops.

He committed a string of offences in three different time spells – in September 2021, early November 2021, and in late July last year.

Most of the offending took place in Ballingry.

Michie, 39, was found guilty by jury of 14 charges following a trial last week.

He admitted four crimes after prosecutors finished their case.

In a separate matter, he pled guilty to assaulting a former partner in Lochgelly by dragging her along a road by her hair on March 8 last year and admitted making threats of violence towards another man that day.

‘Horrendous criminal record’

Michie, formerly of Kirkcaldy‘s Lawson Gardens but now a prisoner in Perth, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court from custody for sentencing on all 20 charges.

Sheriff Susan Duff said he had a “horrendous criminal record” and highlighted 41 crimes of dishonesty, including breaking into people’s homes, which she said “goes right to the heart of a person’s sense of security”.

Perth Prison exterior
Michie is now in Perth Prison.

The sheriff said one of Michie’s victims gave evidence he “could not sleep for weeks” after the serial thief entered his house and crept into his bedroom to steal property while he slept.

The sheriff continued: “You (were) a one person crimewave in Ballingry at that time”.

Sheriff Duff jailed him for a total of three years and eight months, backdated to July 26 last year.

Swapped Valium habit for prison gym

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said Michie had struggled with his mental health in recent years and turned to drug abuse.

The solicitor highlighted a background of tragic events involving his partner in 2021 and a traumatic childhood.

Ms Allan said Michie has been remanded since July 26 last year and has now fully detoxed from Valium, which was the problem for him.

She said he is spending time in the prison gym and getting support from various teams in the hope he does not fall back into old habits.

