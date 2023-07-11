Where kids can eat for free or £1 over the summer holidays in Perthshire

Many Perthshire restaurants, food chains and supermarket cafés are offering deals for kids to eat for free or very little over the holidays.

So if you want to treat the family to dinner or lunch it doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg.

We’ve had a look at where the offers are locally and have compiled a list of a few of those providing children’s meals for £1 or less.

Terms and conditions may apply so check with individual outlets.

BrewDog

Where – Perth

What – One kid’s meal free with every purchase of an adult’s main meal when table is pre-booked using KIDS EAT FREE option.

The Welcome Inn

Where – Perth

What – Kids eat free is back for the summer holidays.

The Anglers Inn

Where – Guildtown

What – One child aged under 10 eats free for each paying adult on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays until August 1.

The Bank

Where – Perth

What – A kid’s meal free with the purchase of a meal from the main menu.

Dobbies

Where – Perth

What – Kids eat free breakfast with any adult breakfast purchased or free hot meal or lunch box with any adult main course purchased.

Morrisons

Where – Perth

What – Kids eat free with any adult meal costing £4.49 or more.

Tesco

Where – Perth Crieff Road and Edinburgh Road

What – Kids eat free with any purchase in The Café Monday to Friday.

M&S Café

Where – Perth

What – Kids’ £4 Munch Menu is free for every £5 spent in the café.

If you know of any other kids’ meal deals you think our readers would like to know about tell us and we’ll check it out.