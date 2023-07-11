Where kids can eat for free or £1 over the summer holidays in Perthshire

Many Perthshire restaurants, food chains and supermarket cafés are offering deals for kids to eat for free or very little over the holidays.
So if you want to treat the family to dinner or lunch it doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg.
We’ve had a look at where the offers are locally and have compiled a list of a few of those providing children’s meals for £1 or less.
Terms and conditions may apply so check with individual outlets.
BrewDog
Where – Perth
What – One kid’s meal free with every purchase of an adult’s main meal when table is pre-booked using KIDS EAT FREE option.
The Welcome Inn
Where – Perth
What – Kids eat free is back for the summer holidays.
The Anglers Inn
Where – Guildtown
What – One child aged under 10 eats free for each paying adult on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays until August 1.
The Bank
Where – Perth
What – A kid’s meal free with the purchase of a meal from the main menu.
Dobbies
Where – Perth
What – Kids eat free breakfast with any adult breakfast purchased or free hot meal or lunch box with any adult main course purchased.
Morrisons
Where – Perth
What – Kids eat free with any adult meal costing £4.49 or more.
Tesco
Where – Perth Crieff Road and Edinburgh Road
What – Kids eat free with any purchase in The Café Monday to Friday.
M&S Café
Where – Perth
What – Kids’ £4 Munch Menu is free for every £5 spent in the café.
If you know of any other kids’ meal deals you think our readers would like to know about tell us and we’ll check it out.