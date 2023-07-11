Where kids can eat for free or £1 over the summer holidays in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Where kids can eat for free or £1 over the summer holidays in Perthshire

Our list of local independent, chain and supermarket restaurants and cafés offering great deals on meals for kids.

The Welcome Inn is one of the places where kids eat free in Perth.
The Welcome Inn is among the Perth restaurants with a holiday offer for kids. Pictured is manager Debbie Little. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Many Perthshire restaurants, food chains and supermarket cafés are offering deals for kids to eat for free or very little over the holidays.

So if you want to treat the family to dinner or lunch it doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg.

We’ve had a look at where the offers are locally and have compiled a list of a few of those providing children’s meals for £1 or less.

Terms and conditions may apply so check with individual outlets.

BrewDog

Where – Perth

What – One kid’s meal free with every purchase of an adult’s main meal when table is pre-booked using KIDS EAT FREE option.

Treat the kids during the summer for free or very little. Image: Shutterstock.

The Welcome Inn

Where – Perth

What – Kids eat free is back for the summer holidays.

The Anglers Inn

Where – Guildtown

What – One child aged under 10 eats free for each paying adult on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays until August 1.

The Anglers Inn in Guildtown. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The Bank

Where – Perth

What – A kid’s meal free with the purchase of a meal from the main menu.

Dobbies

Where – Perth

What – Kids eat free breakfast with any adult breakfast purchased or free hot meal or lunch box with any adult main course purchased.

Dobbies in Perth offers free meals for children. Image: supplied.

Morrisons

Where – Perth

What –  Kids eat free with any adult meal costing £4.49 or more.

Tesco

Where – Perth Crieff Road and Edinburgh Road

What – Kids eat free with any purchase in The Café Monday to Friday.

M&S Café

Where – Perth

What – Kids’ £4 Munch Menu is free for every £5 spent in the café.

If you know of any other kids’ meal deals you think our readers would like to know about tell us and we’ll check it out.

More from Schools

Lauren Hutchison, manager of The Steadings.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Fife over the holidays
Alex and Edie Peebles on the jumping pillow at Active Kids Perth adventure park.
Active Kids Adventure Park near Perth a fun-filled family day out come rain or…
Ready for Morrison's Academy prom. Image: Brian O'Neill/Crieff Photography.
Proms in pictures: Morrison's Academy Class of 2023
The Welcome Inn is among the Perth restaurants with a holiday offer for kids. Pictured is manager Debbie Little. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
10 fun things to do with kids in Fife during the school holidays
Graham Hutton, retired rector of Grove Academy.
Graham Hutton - the rector known fondly as GHutz - reflects on his time…
The Welcome Inn is among the Perth restaurants with a holiday offer for kids. Pictured is manager Debbie Little. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee school kept pupil's gender transition from parents
The Welcome Inn is among the Perth restaurants with a holiday offer for kids. Pictured is manager Debbie Little. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee teacher among hundreds starting holidays with no job to return to tells of…
The Welcome Inn is among the Perth restaurants with a holiday offer for kids. Pictured is manager Debbie Little. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Fife - part two
The Welcome Inn is among the Perth restaurants with a holiday offer for kids. Pictured is manager Debbie Little. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Fife - part one
The Welcome Inn is among the Perth restaurants with a holiday offer for kids. Pictured is manager Debbie Little. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Proms in pictures: Levenmouth Academy Class of 2023