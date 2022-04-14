9 of the best kids-eat-free and other deals for adventurous children in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With the holidays almost behind us, there are still plenty of places to take your kids to enjoy a bite to eat or a baking activity to keep them occupied.

Holidays are an exciting time for families to enjoy some quality time together, and many local restaurants around Dundee offer deals to keep you busy.

I’ve listed below the best restaurants that can cater to both your and your child’s needs when you have some time off.

The Selkie

The Selkie is a small family-owned eatery which offers homemade foods, tapas and freshly made cakes.

On Mondays The Selkie offers children’s cupcake decorating from 3-5pm, priced at £2.50 per child.

It is a parent-led activity, so a great way to have fun with the kids while also learning some baking skills.

At the moment, the activity is only scheduled to run until the end of April, but it may continue. Keep an eye on The Selkie’s social media channels for more information.

Address: 27 Exchange Street, Dundee, DD1 3DJ

Vandal & Co

Vandal & Co is a vibrant eatery located in the heart of Dundee’s city centre on Exchange Street.

“Wee vandals” (children aged up to 12) eat free Monday to Friday from 3-5pm.

The menu includes macaroni and cheese, nachos, burgers, chicken nuggets, sausages and chips. If youngsters fancy a pudding to finish their meal, Vandal & Co offers sticky toffee pudding, brownies and jelly and ice cream.

Address: 22-26 Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DL

The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

Have you got any plans over the weekend? Why not head over to The Duchess of Kirkcaldy where you can enjoy live music, DJs and an upbeat atmosphere.

This restaurant offers free children’s meals on Sundays and Wednesday to Fridays, so there are plenty of opportunities for you and the family to eat and drink out.

Address: 10-12 Nicol Street Kirkcaldy, Fife KY1 1RP

Tailend

The Tailend in Dundee and St Andrews specialises in seafood from Scotland. They use the finest, freshest local produce as they are owned by fish merchants. Lobster, hake, lemon sole and halibut are just a few of the selections.

Children eat free at Tailend on Sundays and they will find haddock goujons, breaded scampi, battered sausage and chicken goujons on the menu.

All of the mains are served with chips and salad.

They also have a range of desserts such as an ice cream sundae, brownie and ice cream or hot chocolate.

Address: 81 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DH and 130 Market Street, St Andrews KY16 9PD

Nicolls Bar & Restaurant

Nicolls Bar & Restaurant is in the centre of Dundee and serves excellent food and an array of beer and wine choices. It is an ideal location if you want to enjoy a drink while having a meal with your family.

On Sundays, children eat free. The menu offers macaroni and cheese, chicken goujons and cheeseburgers, all of which are served with chips.

The venue has indoor and outdoor seating which makes it the perfect place for a bite to eat on a sunny Sunday.

Address: 85-87 Commercial Street, Dundee DD1 2AB

Weavers Mill

Children eat for £1 between 3-7pm from Monday to Friday alongside purchasing an adult meal.

Their children’s menu includes fish fingers, a mini mixed grill, veggie dippers, chicken burgers and BBQ chicken melt.

On Tuesdays, Weavers Mill also offers free play at their funhouse so little ones can run about before tucking into some food!

Address: Camperdown leisure park, Kingsway, Dundee DD2 3SQ

Brewers Fayre

In Monifieth, Brewers Fayre has got you covered during the school holidays as children can enjoy an unlimited breakfast for free to start their day.

There is also plenty of space for youngsters to have fun in the soft play area. Brewers Fayre also offers craft mornings, kids discos, quizzes and bingo.

These activities are a great way for children to make new friends and create great memories.

Address: Ethiebeaton Park Monifieth, Dundee DD5 4HB

The Bach

The Bach is a small business located in the heart of Dundee and they offer a range of delicious food and drink from around the world.

The ‘wee ones’ menu is available daily from 9am until 4pm and the menu includes scrambled eggs on toast, French toast and banana, a little cheeseburger, little clucker, corn fritters and fish and chips.

Address: 32 Albert Square, Meadowside, Dundee DD1 1DJ

Taza Indian Buffet Restaurant Dundee

Taza offers fresh, flavoursome traditional Indian food located at Dundee’s City Quay.

Known for the exciting buffet selection, Taza boasts a menu for the little ones if the spices are too strong for their taste buds.

Included on the menu is a chicken burger, scampi, chicken nuggets and omelettes.

Address: Unit 1a, City Quays, Camperdown Street, Dundee DD1 3JA