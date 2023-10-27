First Class 2023: Where and when to find your school’s P1 pictures

First Class 2023 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.
We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.
Over the next fortnight we’ll publish online galleries and special souvenir printed supplements in the Evening Telegraph and The Courier of P1 class photos from schools across Tayside and Fife.
This is your guide to when pictures from each school will appear in print in the Evening Telegraph. These schools and more will also feature in The Courier during the week beginning November 6. Specific dates for each school in The Courier will be published shortly.
Evening Telegraph First Class dates:
Monday October 30
Ancrum Road
Ardler
Ballumbie
Barnhill
Blackness
Camperdown
Claypotts Castle
Clepington
Craigiebarns
Craigowl
Dens Road
Downfield
Eastern
Fintry
Forthill
Glebelands
High School of Dundee
Longhaugh
Mill of Mains
Rosebank
Rowantree
Sidlaw View
Ss Peter and Paul RC
St Andrew’s RC
St Fergus’ RC
St Francis’ RC
St Mary’s RC
St Ninian’s RC
St Pius’ RC
Tayview
Victoria Park
Tuesday October 31
Airlie
Andover
Arbirlot
Birkhill
Borrowfield
Burnside
Colliston
Cortachy
Eassie
Edzell
Ferryden
Glamis
Grange
Inverarity
Inverkeilor
Ladyloan
Letham
Liff
Lochside
Maisondieu
Mattocks
Monikie
Muirfield
Murroes
Newtyle
Northmuir
Rosemount
Seaview
Southesk
Southmuir
St Margaret’s RC
Stracathro
Strathmartine
Strathmore
Tealing
Timmergreens
Warddykes
Whitehills
Woodlands
Wednesday November 1
Alyth
Craigie
Crieff
Dunning
Goodlyburn
Inchture
Meigle
Methven
Milnathort
Our Lady’s RC
Pitcairn
Rattray
Ardvreck
Craigclowan
Morrison’s Academy
Thursday November 2
Balmerino
Balmullo
Canongate
Castlehill
Ceres
Dairsie
Dunbog
Freuchie
Greyfriars RC
Guardbridge
Kingsbarns
Lawhead
Letham
Leuchars
Newburgh
Newport
Springfield
St Columba’s RC
Strathkinness
Strathmiglo
Tayport
Wormit
Where can I buy copies of the paper?
The Evening Telegraph and The Courier are available from local newsagents, shops and supermarkets.
You can order copies from us directly by calling 0800 904 7260.
As most of the photographs have been submitted by schools we are unable to sell copies of these.
Conversation