First Class 2023: Where and when to find your school’s P1 pictures

First Class 2023 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

Over the next fortnight we’ll publish online galleries and special souvenir printed supplements in the Evening Telegraph and The Courier of P1 class photos from schools across Tayside and Fife.

This is your guide to when pictures from each school will appear in print in the Evening Telegraph. These schools and more will also feature in The Courier during the week beginning November 6. Specific dates for each school in The Courier will be published shortly.

Evening Telegraph First Class dates:

Monday October 30

Ancrum Road

Ardler

Ballumbie

Barnhill

Blackness

Camperdown

Claypotts Castle

Clepington

Craigiebarns

Craigowl

Dens Road

Downfield

Eastern

Fintry

Forthill

Glebelands

High School of Dundee

Longhaugh

Mill of Mains

Rosebank

Rowantree

Sidlaw View

Ss Peter and Paul RC

St Andrew’s RC

St Fergus’ RC

St Francis’ RC

St Mary’s RC

St Ninian’s RC

St Pius’ RC

Tayview

Victoria Park

Tuesday October 31

Airlie

Andover

Arbirlot

Birkhill

Borrowfield

Burnside

Colliston

Cortachy

Eassie

Edzell

Ferryden

Glamis

Grange

Inverarity

Inverkeilor

Ladyloan

Letham

Liff

Lochside

Maisondieu

Mattocks

Monikie

Muirfield

Murroes

Newtyle

Northmuir

Rosemount

Seaview

Southesk

Southmuir

St Margaret’s RC

Stracathro

Strathmartine

Strathmore

Tealing

Timmergreens

Warddykes

Whitehills

Woodlands

Wednesday November 1

Alyth

Craigie

Crieff

Dunning

Goodlyburn

Inchture

Meigle

Methven

Milnathort

Our Lady’s RC

Pitcairn

Rattray

Ardvreck

Craigclowan

Morrison’s Academy

Thursday November 2

Balmerino

Balmullo

Canongate

Castlehill

Ceres

Dairsie

Dunbog

Freuchie

Greyfriars RC

Guardbridge

Kingsbarns

Lawhead

Letham

Leuchars

Newburgh

Newport

Springfield

St Columba’s RC

Strathkinness

Strathmiglo

Tayport

Wormit

Where can I buy copies of the paper?

The Evening Telegraph and The Courier are available from local newsagents, shops and supermarkets.

You can order copies from us directly by calling 0800 904 7260.

As most of the photographs have been submitted by schools we are unable to sell copies of these.