First Class 2023: Where and when to find your school’s P1 pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

First Class 2023: Where and when to find your school’s P1 pictures

Class photographs will be in the Evening Telegraph from Monday and in The Courier from November 6

Don't miss your school's picture of its newest pupils. Image: DC Thomson.
Don't miss your school's picture of its newest pupils. Image: DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

First Class 2023 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

Over the next fortnight we’ll publish online galleries and special souvenir printed supplements in the Evening Telegraph and The Courier of P1 class photos from schools across Tayside and Fife.

This is your guide to when pictures from each school will appear in print in the Evening Telegraph. These schools and more will also feature in The Courier during the week beginning November 6. Specific dates for each school in The Courier will be published shortly.

Evening Telegraph First Class dates:

Monday October 30

Ancrum Road

Ardler

Ballumbie

Barnhill

Blackness

Camperdown

Claypotts Castle

Clepington

Craigiebarns

Craigowl

Dens Road

Downfield

Eastern

Fintry

Forthill

Glebelands

High School of Dundee

Longhaugh

Mill of Mains

Rosebank

Rowantree

Sidlaw View

Ss Peter and Paul RC

St Andrew’s RC

St Fergus’ RC

St Francis’ RC

St Mary’s RC

St Ninian’s RC

St Pius’ RC

Tayview

Victoria Park

Tuesday October 31

Airlie

Andover

Arbirlot

Birkhill

Borrowfield

Burnside

Colliston

Cortachy

Eassie

Edzell

Ferryden

Glamis

Grange

Inverarity

Inverkeilor

Ladyloan

Letham

Liff

Lochside

Maisondieu

Mattocks

Monikie

Muirfield

Murroes

Newtyle

Northmuir

Rosemount

Seaview

Southesk

Southmuir

St Margaret’s RC

Stracathro

Strathmartine

Strathmore

Tealing

Timmergreens

Warddykes

Whitehills

Woodlands

Wednesday November 1

Alyth

Craigie

Crieff

Dunning

Goodlyburn

Inchture

Meigle

Methven

Milnathort

Our Lady’s RC

Pitcairn

Rattray

Ardvreck

Craigclowan

Morrison’s Academy

Thursday November 2

Balmerino

Balmullo

Canongate

Castlehill

Ceres

Dairsie

Dunbog

Freuchie

Greyfriars RC

Guardbridge

Kingsbarns

Lawhead

Letham

Leuchars

Newburgh

Newport

Springfield

St Columba’s RC

Strathkinness

Strathmiglo

Tayport

Wormit

Where can I buy copies of the paper?

The Evening Telegraph and The Courier are available from local newsagents, shops and supermarkets.

You can order copies from us directly by calling 0800 904 7260.

As most of the photographs have been submitted by schools we are unable to sell copies of these.

More from Schools

Your school meals menus this week graphic with picture of children eating
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Don't miss your school's picture of its newest pupils. Image: DC Thomson.
Send us your Halloween photos to haunt the Evening Telegraph or The Courier
Don't miss your school's picture of its newest pupils. Image: DC Thomson.
Controversial driving ban to be introduced outside Broughty Ferry primary school
Don't miss your school's picture of its newest pupils. Image: DC Thomson.
Desperate mum says son has been pushed to the brink by Levenmouth Academy bullies
Frank Oates painting a board at Strathallan School
Auchterarder signwriter Frank has painted Strathallan rolls of honour for more than 50 years
Don't miss your school's picture of its newest pupils. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife foster child Ruby's 'superpower' achievements despite foetal alcohol syndrome disabilities
Mum Melanie Stuart hugs ten-year-old Charlotte.
Why this Monifieth mum won’t shout at her kids - and the expert who…
Liam Thomson with his family on a beach.
Life after school for young people with special needs: an Angus mum's worries and…
3
Don't miss your school's picture of its newest pupils. Image: DC Thomson.
CHERYL PEEBLES: School anti-bullying policies sound good but are failing to prevent violence
Don't miss your school's picture of its newest pupils. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife parents compile bullying dossier on under-fire school which now has TWO campus cops
4

Conversation