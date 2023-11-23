The Fife schoolgirls swapping classes for hairdressing qualification in a real salon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

The Fife schoolgirls swapping classes for hairdressing qualification in a real salon

Auchmuty, Beath and Inverkeithing high school pupils spend a morning each week at Lime Salon in Dunfermline working towards an SVQ in hairdressing.

By Cheryl Peebles
Chloe Knox works on fellow S4 pupil Rebecca Paterson's hair in Lime Salon.
Chloe Knox works on fellow S4 pupil Rebecca Paterson's hair in Lime Salon. Image: David Wardle.

When Chloe Knox and Rebecca Paterson’s friends are in classes on a Tuesday morning they are working in a hair salon.

The 15-year-olds are among a cohort of Fife S4 pupils studying for a hairdressing qualification in a real salon.

The link between their schools, Lime Salon and the Scottish Qualifications Authority is allowing them to kick-start their careers before they’ve left school.

So when the bell rings and Chloe’s friends at Inverkeithing High School are heading to their first classes she says: “I’ve got Lime, and I’d rather be there!”

She and Rebecca, from Auchmuty High School, are part of the second intake of pupils from their schools and Beath High School to study at Lime.

They spend every Tuesday morning in the salon before returning to school for the afternoon. They will also get two full weeks of work experience.

Kasey Coutts, 16, completed the programme last year and the former Beath pupil is now employed as a trainee stylist by Lime Salon.

Former Beath High School pupil Kasey Coutts working on a client's hair at Lime Salon.
Former Beath High School pupil Kasey Coutts works on a client’s hair. Image: David Wardle.

She said: “I was here every week and it was kind of scary at the start but I really enjoyed it.

“When we first came we started by learning blow-dries, then we did styling and we gradually did more and more.

“Then I was asked if I wanted to stay on so I could do my training in the salon.”

Working with real clients and colleagues – something she wouldn’t experience in school – really built her confidence.

She said: “At the start I didn’t really speak but after a while I started talking to people more and more.

“I really enjoyed the program, it was good to learn the different skills and techniques that hairdressers use every day.

“I would recommend it to anyone that wants to get into hairdressing.”

The school pupils learn various techniques and skills in a training section of the busy Bridge Street salon, practising on each other but also interacting with clients.

Schoolgirl Chloe Knox styles Rebecca Paterson's hair in Lime Salon.
Chloe and Rebecca practise on each other’s hair but also interact with salon clients, giving them real-life experience. Image: David Wardle.

As Chloe curled her hair, Rebecca said: “We’ve been doing styling and braiding. It’s really good.”

Both girls had to apply for their places and were interviewed as if they were going for a job.

Chloe heard about the programme at school and said: “I decided to try and see if I would get it.

“We all had our interviews and I did.”

If they succeed, they will be awarded a Level 1 SVQ in hairdressing and may become full-time trainee stylists like Kasey.

They are not just imagining this is a client scenario, it actually is.”

Emma Evans, Ambition Centre for Training

Helping to deliver the scheme is the Ambition Centre for Training which provides training for the hairdressing industry in Scotland.

According to director Emma Evans hairdressing students normally train in college or school with some work experience in a salon.

She said: “The way it is delivered here is completely reversed.

“They are working with clients as opposed to just each other.

“This accelerates their confidence. They are not just imagining this is a client scenario, it actually is.”

And for the salon, this has the advantage of better preparing young people to become its next recruits.

The scheme benefits pupils and the salon. From left: Chloe Knox and Kiesha Sheperd, of Inverkeithing High School, <br />Emma Evans, Ambition Centre for Training director, salon manager and assessor Yvonne Reilly, John Baillie, Lime Salon Group director, and Rebecca Paterson, of Auchmuty High. Image: David Wardle Date.

Salon group director John Baillie said: “Taking the students out of the classroom and putting them in a successful, busy salon gives them the opportunity to experience a real life working environment.

“They receive a hands-on approach to learning new skills with the support and encouragement from experienced tutors.”

More from Schools

Chloe Knox works on fellow S4 pupil Rebecca Paterson's hair in Lime Salon. Image: David Wardle.
Meet Balwearie High School's new head teacher Ali Mitchell (who has a cat called…
Your school meals menus this week graphic with picture of children eating
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
pupils of Auchmuty High School with Leviton staff
Leviton’s high school partnership goes from strength to strength
Chloe Knox works on fellow S4 pupil Rebecca Paterson's hair in Lime Salon. Image: David Wardle.
'Being bullied was my norm': Now Beth, 16, hopes to speak up and help…
Head teacher Johnny Lothian outside Morgan Academy
How Morgan Academy is coaxing back pupils who regularly skip school
2
Chloe Knox works on fellow S4 pupil Rebecca Paterson's hair in Lime Salon. Image: David Wardle.
Radio presenter Claire Kinnaird excited to host The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert
Chloe Knox works on fellow S4 pupil Rebecca Paterson's hair in Lime Salon. Image: David Wardle.
CHERYL PEEBLES: Why are some Dundee teenagers missing so much school?
5
Chloe Knox works on fellow S4 pupil Rebecca Paterson's hair in Lime Salon. Image: David Wardle.
First Class 2023 Fife part two: P1 photos from primary schools from Pittenweem to…
Chloe Knox works on fellow S4 pupil Rebecca Paterson's hair in Lime Salon. Image: David Wardle.
First Class 2023 Fife part one: P1 photos from primary schools from Tayport to…
Chloe Knox works on fellow S4 pupil Rebecca Paterson's hair in Lime Salon. Image: David Wardle.
First Class 2023 Perth and Kinross: P1 photos from primary schools from Milnathort to…

Conversation