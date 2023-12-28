Hear Angus children’s song recorded with international popstar Be Charlotte

Angus schoolchildren have recorded a song with a global popstar.

Birkhill Primary School produced The Birkhill School Song with Charlotte Brimner, who performs with her band as Be Charlotte.

Pupils came up with ideas for the lyrics during four weeks of music-making with Charlotte, from Dundee.

And they are delighted with the end result, which has now been released.

The collaboration was enabled by Angus Youth Music, part of the Youth Music Initiative, and involved children recording the music as a real artist would.

Birkhill acting head teacher Caroline MacDiarmid said: “When I heard that we could work with the YMI and Be Charlotte to create a school song, I decided this was an opportunity we couldn’t let pass us by.

“We have a very enthusiastic Glee school choir so I already knew that many of our children loved singing.”

Charlotte, whose hits include Do Not Disturb, came in for five sessions and worked with every class, incorporating the school’s aims and values with the children’s ideas.

Ms MacDiarmid said: “The children loved listening to Be Charlotte singing and being part of the song writing process.

“It has inspired some of them to go off and write songs of their own!”

At the end of the five weeks the entire school came together to sing the song and principal teacher Michael Johnston shot a video to share with parents and the wider public.

Charlotte, who was signed by Columbia Records before launching her own label Enough Records, was as excited to collaborate with the children as they were with her.

She said: “It has been an absolute joy to work with Birkhill Primary School.

“The moment I stepped in the school both the pupils and teachers were very welcoming.

“Every single class brought such amazing ideas and enthusiasm to the song which can all be heard in the final recording.

“One of my favourite moments was turning one of the classrooms into a mini recording studio.

“I recorded the classes singing together and the pupils had a real popstar moment singing into the microphone with headphones on.

“For me, it’s so important to make songwriting and music making accessible to everyone.

“I love to do these types of projects to encourage and inspire the next generation of musicians.”

Since 2003 Angus YMI programme has been teaching schoolchildren music fundamentals and for the last three years it has delivered a small projects initiative with local music practitioners.

Coordinator Steven Gibbons said Birkhill’s project was a perfect fit

He said: “It’s been magic to see it progress, to see the pupils – many of them already fans of Be Charlotte – inspired to put their ideas forward, and collaborate.

“The teachers and staff at Birkhill were amazing and got fully behind it.

“They absolutely saw the value and potential when engaging with freelance practitioners, and the impact and expertise they bring to children.”