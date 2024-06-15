Schools Prom photos: St John’s Academy Class of 2024 Our favourite pictures from the Perth school's leavers' prom. The leavers ready to party. Image: Phil Hannah. By Cheryl Peebles & Emma Grady June 15 2024, 11:05am June 15 2024, 11:05am Share Prom photos: St John’s Academy Class of 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5008654/st-johns-academy-prom-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment St John’s Academy prom was a big night for the Perth school’s Class of 2024. The S6 leavers celebrated the end of exams and their school days at Leonardo Boutique Huntingtower Hotel. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion. St John’s Academy leavers’ dance features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. St John’s Academy prom 2024 All photographs by Phil Hannah. Pictured from left to right is Nathalie Kirk, Emma McIntosh, Sophie Chapman and Bethany Connoly. Pictured from left to right is Ruben Machado, Denzel Sententa, Evan Watson and Ales Conka. Creating lasting memories with a group photo. Making memories. A night to remember at St. John’s Academy Prom. A night to remember with friends. Friends making the best memories. Pictured from left to right is Erin keenan, Ellie Cameron, Colin Wyvill and Jack webley. Angus Small and Chloe Alexander. Roberta Zaliaduonyte and Bartosz Rzepkowskie. Leona Nadureira and Zach Macleod. Nathalie Kirk and Zander Tough. Chloe Alexander and Erin Wilson.
