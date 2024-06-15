Schools Prom photos: Morgan Academy Class of 2024 See our pictures from the leavers' do in the Invercarse Hotel. A final farewell to classmates: Image: Ethan Williams. By Cheryl Peebles June 15 2024, 11:55am June 15 2024, 11:55am Share Prom photos: Morgan Academy Class of 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5008657/morgan-academy-prom-2024/ Copy Link Morgan Academy’s Class of 2024 celebrated in style at their leavers’ prom. The Dundee S6 leavers marked the end of exams and their school days at the Invercarse Hotel. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion. Morgan Academy leavers’ dance features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Morgan Academy prom 2024 All photographs by Ethan Williams. Lewis Hardie and Leanne Hardie. A night to remember at Morgan Academy Prom at the Invercarse Hotel. Creating lasting memories with a group photo. Left to right is Aulay Kettles, Liam Robertson and Jamie Dickson. Left to right is Daniel Anwaar, Aneel Ahmad and Hasan Din. Chris and Olivia. Stephanie Telfer and Crawford Miller. Left to right is Katya, Hannah and Sara. A night to remember with friends. Friends making the best memories. Creating lasting memories with a group photo. Friends, fun, and forever memories. All dressed up and ready to take on the night