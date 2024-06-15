Prom photos: Morgan Academy Class of 2024

Morgan Academy’s Class of 2024 celebrated in style at their leavers’ prom.

The Dundee S6 leavers marked the end of exams and their school days at the Invercarse Hotel.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

Morgan Academy leavers’ dance features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Morgan Academy prom 2024

All photographs by Ethan Williams.