Prom photos: St Paul’s Academy Class of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Prom photos: St Paul’s Academy Class of 2024

The Dundee school leavers partied in the Invercarse Hotel,

Mollie Don, Destiny Dye, Kacie Balfour, Cassy Glaister and Aimee Lea Davis. Image by Elliott Cansfield.
Mollie Don, Destiny Dye, Kacie Balfour, Cassy Glaister and Aimee Lea Davis. Image by Elliott Cansfield.
By Cheryl Peebles & Emma Grady

St Paul’s Academy Class of 2024 had a night to remember at their leavers’ prom.

The Dundee teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at the Invercarse Hotel.

And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the grand occasion.

St Pauls’ Academy leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

St Paul’s Academy prom 2024

All photographs by Elliott Cansfield.

Gabby Cunningham, Lucie Ann Wilson and Destiny Dye.
Prom memories made here.
Gabby Cunningham, Lucie Ann Wilson, Marcjanna Siniarska, Sophie partridge and Carly Allan.
Carys Meldrum and Ellie Thomson.
Kye Clark and Victory Chika.
Mason Lambourn, Hamish Singer and Scott Small .
Destiny dye and Bethesda Ekanem.
Anne Thompson, Laurence Taylor, Nathan Robinson and Susan Bovill.
Large group photo of St Paul’s Academy prom at the Invercarse Hotel.
Making memories, one snapshot at a time.
Candid prom moments.
Mason Lambourn and Hamish Singer.
Dancing the night away!
Laura Wilson, Vikki Millar, Carolyn Lindsay and Anne Thompson.
Joshua Izedome, Devan Stories and Mrs McCallum.
Matthew Caird, Mason Lambourn, Charlie Loftus, Lewis Innes, Peter Hughes and Kieran Hillis .
Marcjanna Siniarska, Sophie Partridge and Carly Allan.
Jenna Roberts, Leila Roberts and Ellie Thomson.
Casey Glaister and Kacie Balfour.
Friends celebrating together.
Big laughs and smiles all evening.
Peter Hughes and Murray Hopkins.
Good vibes and unforgettable memories.
Ellie Thomson and Mason Lambourn.
Jazmin Finlayson and Rebecca Nicholson.
Smiles and unforgettable memories.
Having a great night at prom.

More from Schools

A night to celebrate! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Proms photos: Levenmouth Academy Class of 2024
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School meals menus Picture shows; School meals featured image. NA. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 11/04/2024
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Harris Academy prom 2024 Picture shows; Harris Academy prom 2024. Invercarse Hotel. Supplied by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Date; 20/06/2024
Prom photos: Harris Academy Class of 2024
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Blairgowrie prom 2024 Picture shows; Blairgowrie prom 2024. Piperdam. Ethan Williams Date; 19/06/2024
Prom photos: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2024
BESTPIC CR0047882, Cheryl Peebles, Glenrothes, retiring head teacher of Pitteuchar East Primary School, Jenn Knussen. To go with interview about her career and her approach to behaviour/distress/adverse childhood experiences. Picture shows; Head Teacher Jenn Knussen with best friend and Depute HT who is also retiring Susan Petrie with some of the school kids. Tuesday 21st May, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How a schoolboy's heartache rewired Fife head teacher Jenn's view of 'challenging' behaviour
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Perth High prom 2024 Picture shows; Perth High prom 2024. Dunblane Hydro. Supplied by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Date; 19/06/2024
Prom photos: Perth High School Class of 2024
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Auchmuty High School prom 2024 Picture shows; Auchmuty High prom 2024. Balbirnie House Hotel. Supplied by Steve Brown/DC Thomson Date; 18/06/2024
Prom photos: Auchmuty High School Class of 2024
CR0048679, Cheryl Peebles, Cowdenbeath. Lollipop Man Tom McPhillips 80th Birthday. Picture Shows: Lollipop man Tom McPhillips (80) with the banner the children of Foulford Primary made for his 80th Birthday . Wednesday 12th June 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kids repay kindness of Cowdenbeath lollipop man Tom on his 80th birthday
Zain, Kaela and Charlie. Image: Ethan Williams
Prom photos: Morgan Academy Class of 2024
Pictured from left to right is Colin Wyvill, Zach Macleod and Jack Webley. Supplied by Phil Hannah
Prom photos: St John's Academy Class of 2024