Schools Prom photos: St Paul's Academy Class of 2024 The Dundee school leavers partied in the Invercarse Hotel, Mollie Don, Destiny Dye, Kacie Balfour, Cassy Glaister and Aimee Lea Davis. Image by Elliott Cansfield. By Cheryl Peebles & Emma Grady June 21 2024, 11:31pm St Paul's Academy Class of 2024 had a night to remember at their leavers' prom. The Dundee teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at the Invercarse Hotel. And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the grand occasion. St Pauls' Academy leavers' prom features in our Class of '24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers' proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. St Paul's Academy prom 2024 All photographs by Elliott Cansfield. Gabby Cunningham, Lucie Ann Wilson and Destiny Dye. Prom memories made here. Gabby Cunningham, Lucie Ann Wilson, Marcjanna Siniarska, Sophie partridge and Carly Allan. Carys Meldrum and Ellie Thomson. Kye Clark and Victory Chika. Mason Lambourn, Hamish Singer and Scott Small . Destiny dye and Bethesda Ekanem. Anne Thompson, Laurence Taylor, Nathan Robinson and Susan Bovill. Large group photo of St Paul's Academy prom at the Invercarse Hotel. Making memories, one snapshot at a time. Candid prom moments. Mason Lambourn and Hamish Singer. Dancing the night away! Laura Wilson, Vikki Millar, Carolyn Lindsay and Anne Thompson. Joshua Izedome, Devan Stories and Mrs McCallum. Matthew Caird, Mason Lambourn, Charlie Loftus, Lewis Innes, Peter Hughes and Kieran Hillis . Marcjanna Siniarska, Sophie Partridge and Carly Allan. Jenna Roberts, Leila Roberts and Ellie Thomson. Casey Glaister and Kacie Balfour. Friends celebrating together. Big laughs and smiles all evening. Peter Hughes and Murray Hopkins. Good vibes and unforgettable memories. Ellie Thomson and Mason Lambourn. Jazmin Finlayson and Rebecca Nicholson. Smiles and unforgettable memories. Having a great night at prom.