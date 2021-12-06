REVIEW: Santa Claus at Pitlochry is exciting, unusual and magical

An error occurred. Please try again.

Those of us fortunate enough to have escaped the worst ravages of Covid are in no position to complain about the minor inconveniences of jabs, masks, LFTs, PCRs, etc.

And here’s another one to add to the list — attending an outdoor Christmas show. In December. In Scotland!

But it is a small price to pay for an hour of festive bliss in and around the 11 acres that is the campus of Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

The Theatre in the Highlands has been rightly lauded for the constant stream of entertainment both outside and online since the nasty infiltrator rudely interrupted the run of Barefoot In The Park back in March, 2020.

This time around it is “keep well wrapped up in the park“ (lots of hot drinks available) as we join in the Life and Adventures of Santa Claus, by Scots poet-playwright Hannah Lavery.

It all starts off with a magical walk through the resplendently-lit Explorers Garden (installations designed by theatre director Elizabeth Newman), with photo opportunities on Santa’s sleigh, and into the stable to see his reindeers cleverly designed out of lights.

Then it is onto the big screen film in the amphitheatre where we share the excitement of young Alice (Rosa Lavery) as she prepares for the Christmas Eve visit of Santa Claus.

But in a bid to capture the big man, she accidentally traps a fairy (Fiona Wood), who explains how Santa came to be.

A trapped fairy

It’s an adventure into a fantasy fairyland through the Forest of Burzee with its wood nymphs, Knooks, and Ryls, leading to Santa’s base in Laughing Valley.

This delightful story, adapted from a short story by Wizard of Oz creator L Frank Baum, also includes Michael Cooke (Claus), Lisa Livingstone (Necille/Mum), Jane McCarry (Great Ack), and Marco Young (Knook/Reindeer).

Santa’s grotto and photo ops

And there’s still a chance to meander through the specially-created Forest of Burzee leading to Santa’s grotto.

The great man himself will be there with gifts to disperse amongst the youngsters plus more photo opportunities.

The 30-minute film, with original soundtrack from Ben Occhipinti, accurately captures the spirit if not the spiritual side of Christmas, and will resonate with all ages.

It is certainly an unusual festive offering, exemplifying the innovative lengths the theatrical profession will go to in these unusual times.

Unusual and magical

Labelled a “magical outdoor experience”, the presentation was so fascinating as to make one unaware of the plummeting temperature, but do take something to sit on.

Hypothermic hips are not to be recommended.

The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus continues in situ on various dates until December 23 (five times a day) and ticket holders will also get a link to watch it in the relative comfort of their own home.

It is also on the big screen at Stirling’s Macrobert Arts Centre until Christmas Eve.