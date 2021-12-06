3 talking points as Celtic defeat leaves Dundee United in the midst of a ‘tricky period’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

3 talking points as Celtic defeat leaves Dundee United in the midst of a ‘tricky period’

By Ewan Smith
December 6 2021, 12.15pm
Dundee United crashed to a damaging defeat at home to Celtic
Dundee United boss Tam Courts admitted his side are in the midst of a ‘tricky period’ following Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Celtic.

United remain in fourth place, by virtue of goal difference, but they have picked up just one win in their last seven games.

They now face a crucial festive period that could make or break their European ambitions starting with the visit of Livingston on Saturday.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice for Sunday’s clash with Celtic and here are three talking points from that game:

Bravery

Tam Courts offered an honest assessment of his side’s display against Celtic, citing the fact they weren’t ‘brave enough.’

Bravery is a word that has, rightly been attributed to Dundee United on several occasions this year.

Courts has made bold managerial calls and has shown real faith in youth.

Kerr Smith became the youngest ever Dundee United player to star in a derby and Courts handed him a start at Celtic Park.

United showed real bravery that day as they picked up a deserved point in Glasgow.

They imposed their game on Celtic with a high-pressing game that forced errors from the Hoops backline.

But on Sunday, they lacked that intensity and allowed a commanding Celtic side to completely dominate.

Celtic look to be on unstoppable form but United were completely overrun in the middle of the park.

Jeando Fuchs transfer talk

Fuchs has claimed both Celtic and Rangers have been in contact with his agent

Jeando Fuchs has been a star performer and a fans’ favourite at Dundee United.

But with his contract due to expire in May, it seems almost certain this will be his last season at Tannadice.

Fuchs chose this week to offer an insight into his future transfer plans with French website Foot Mercato.

The timing of the interview could not have been worse as it emerged on Sunday morning.

Fuchs did look ‘fully focused’ as Courts pointed out after the Celtic defeat. Fuchs was one of his side’s best performers.

There is nothing imminent with regards to a Fuchs move in January.

And United now face a dilemma. Do they cash in on him in January or could that prove costly to their European ambitions?

Tricky period for Dundee United after Celtic loss

United have collected just five points from a possible 21 since the end of October.

Only Saturday’s opponents Livingston and St Mirren have had poorer records on paper.

Key moments in games have contributed to that run.

Zander Clark’s St Johnstone heroics denied United a comfortable win. A last gasp Joseph Hungbo free-kick then saw Ross County snatch a draw.

They have also been hit with a spate of injuries to key players such as Fuchs, Marc McNulty and Dylan Levitt.

But the defeats to Motherwell and Celtic have been well below the standards United set earlier in the season as they prepare to face Livi and Rangers in the next two weeks.

