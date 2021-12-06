3 talking points as Celtic defeat leaves Dundee United in the midst of a ‘tricky period’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts admitted his side are in the midst of a ‘tricky period’ following Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Celtic.

United remain in fourth place, by virtue of goal difference, but they have picked up just one win in their last seven games.

They now face a crucial festive period that could make or break their European ambitions starting with the visit of Livingston on Saturday.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice for Sunday’s clash with Celtic and here are three talking points from that game:

Bravery

🎙️ "All the goals were avoidable." Thomas Courts credits Celtic for their performance and result but says his Dundee United side could have avoided conceding all three goals. pic.twitter.com/ivqrVVXE1U — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 5, 2021

Tam Courts offered an honest assessment of his side’s display against Celtic, citing the fact they weren’t ‘brave enough.’

Bravery is a word that has, rightly been attributed to Dundee United on several occasions this year.

Courts has made bold managerial calls and has shown real faith in youth.

Kerr Smith became the youngest ever Dundee United player to star in a derby and Courts handed him a start at Celtic Park.

United showed real bravery that day as they picked up a deserved point in Glasgow.

They imposed their game on Celtic with a high-pressing game that forced errors from the Hoops backline.

But on Sunday, they lacked that intensity and allowed a commanding Celtic side to completely dominate.

Celtic look to be on unstoppable form but United were completely overrun in the middle of the park.

Jeando Fuchs transfer talk

Jeando Fuchs has been a star performer and a fans’ favourite at Dundee United.

But with his contract due to expire in May, it seems almost certain this will be his last season at Tannadice.

Fuchs chose this week to offer an insight into his future transfer plans with French website Foot Mercato.

The timing of the interview could not have been worse as it emerged on Sunday morning.

"J'espère que tout le monde continuera à venir dans le stade et à soutenir l'équipe car l'ambiance dans le stade est superbe!" 📺 Hear from Jeando Fuchs on DUTV ahead of our cinch Premiership match against Ross County ➡ https://t.co/TEqvh9NI6I#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/FUDQCsZK5c — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 1, 2021

Fuchs did look ‘fully focused’ as Courts pointed out after the Celtic defeat. Fuchs was one of his side’s best performers.

There is nothing imminent with regards to a Fuchs move in January.

And United now face a dilemma. Do they cash in on him in January or could that prove costly to their European ambitions?

Tricky period for Dundee United after Celtic loss

United have collected just five points from a possible 21 since the end of October.

Only Saturday’s opponents Livingston and St Mirren have had poorer records on paper.

Key moments in games have contributed to that run.

📽️Highlights as Ali Crawford's first-half strike and some great saves from Zander Clark helped St Johnstone seal victory at Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership pic.twitter.com/rdhTYI38Nm — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 30, 2021

Zander Clark’s St Johnstone heroics denied United a comfortable win. A last gasp Joseph Hungbo free-kick then saw Ross County snatch a draw.

They have also been hit with a spate of injuries to key players such as Fuchs, Marc McNulty and Dylan Levitt.

But the defeats to Motherwell and Celtic have been well below the standards United set earlier in the season as they prepare to face Livi and Rangers in the next two weeks.