OutFest is fun, dress-ups and dance for the whole family

Modern dance in all its forms is being given a chance to flourish at a new Dundee festival being staged this month.

Running throughout February, the inaugural OutFest is being led by choreographer Thomas Small, the founder of the acclaimed Smallpetitklein dance company and BBC Radio Two’s first-ever artist in residence.

A packed schedule comprising both in-person and online social events, workshops, tuition, children’s activities and discussions.

It has been put together by the Stobswell-based charity Shaper/Caper and Dundee Pride to coincide with the upcoming LGBTQ+ History Month.

Something on every day

The creative organisation’s Lucy Dewar says the motivation behind the festival is to address some of the common issues faced by Dundee’s LGBTQ+ population.

“There’s going to be something on pretty much every day in February, with the majority of events and workshops on the evenings and at the weekend,” she explains.

“It’s going to be a mix of online talks and events in and around the city as well. We’ve got some things going on at our home base at Manhattan Works and at the DCA and the Overgate.

“We hope the festival is going to explore what it’s like to be an LGBTQ+ person in Dundee today and for people who are part of that community and others to learn about its history and culture in a fun, collaborative way.

“At Shaper/Caper everything we do is underpinned by humour so it’s definitely not going to be preachy at all.”

The group’s previous successes have included a series of creative learning projects, including its all-ages performance workshop A Day To Play and the One Dance UK award winner Well Good, delivered in partnership with NHS Tayside.

Virtual diva dance challenge

One potential highlight of this month’s programme could well be a virtual diva dance challenge that’s expected to channel moves busted by the likes of Britney Spears, Madonna and Ariana Grande.

Somewhat more contemplative, another is a new film shot on the charity’s Dundonald Street patch which captures the isolation felt by trans and non-binary people during nine months of pandemic lockdown.

The End? has been inspired by French auteur Jean Cocteau’s classic 1930 monodrama La Voix Humaine.

Viewers/participants are also being invited to learn choreography from the piece with artistic director Thomas and performer Alex McCrossan.

Providing opportunities to learn dance is right at the heart of OutFest, as Lucy tells me. “The TikTok dance challenge is a fresh idea and something we’re looking forward to, and we’re also excited about launching another new project called Discotheque,” she declares.

“We really wanted to create a sober space for the LGBTQ+ community and it’ll be a safe way to have a good time on a Friday evening.

“We like to say it’s a bit like roller-disco but without the skates.

“It’ll be camp music and if anyone wants to come along and have a dance then go out on the town after, that sounds like a good night to me.”

Helping make OutFest a truly all-ages offering, organisers have put together a series of activities that young children will love.

“Teeny Weeny at the Botanic Gardens is for under fives and their families and it’s all about insects, with a story about coming to terms with our identity – things like that,” adds Lucy.

“We’ve also got some family things at the Overgate at the weekends, including a data play. Children can come down and step into a dance-led adventure workshop exploring different worlds and such like.

“We’ll also have a drag queen story-time with Miss Peaches – a Dundee-based drag queen – who’ll be at the centre’s Gather Space.”

Shaper/Caper promotes a wide range of artistic endeavours and the Scottish Government-funded festival is being seen as a means of making industry expertise available to upcoming creatives.

Career-based workshops

“We’re holding workshops on employability skills for the arts and collaborating with people like Duncan of Jordanstone and Dundee and Angus College to offer sessions online that’ll give people insights into how to get into the arts and job prospects after studying,” explains Lucy.

“We’ve been able to offer some artists bursaries so that they can spend the month working on their craft, and at the end they’ll have the opportunity to share the results.

“We’re still adding stuff daily to the website and there’s definitely something for everyone. We hope to start conversations and bring different communities together.”

OutFest runs from February 1-28 with details at shapercaper.com/outfest