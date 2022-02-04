‘It was absolutely jumping’ Residents share memories of the Cambustay as bulldozers prepare to move in on Broughty Ferry hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

‘It was absolutely jumping’ Residents share memories of the Cambustay as bulldozers prepare to move in on Broughty Ferry hotel

By Emma O'Neill
February 4 2022, 9.26am Updated: February 4 2022, 10.03am

As the bulldozers creep closer to the demolition of the Cambustay, locals share their memories of the landmark.

While the grand Victorian villa in Broughty Ferry was once home to a jute baron, the property has lived many lives as a boarding house, hotel, pub and restaurant.

But while the building may soon be gone, people’s memories of the place will live on.

To preserve these memories, we spoke to:

  • Former resident band members who brought music to the Cambustay
  • Friends of the hotel owners who recount some eyebrow-raising incidents
  • Local residents who celebrated landmark events there
  • And former workers who got their start at the hotel

First band in the Cambustay

“We got £1.50 each night for playing, but then would go and spend £5 at the bar after the show,” Michael Brough recalled, laughing.

Michael and his brother Richard, as well as friend Walter Burns, were part of the very first band to play live music in the Cambustay.

The trio, who met while working at The Courier, started playing in the Cambustay in October 1968.

Mike and Rich were the first people to play in a band in the pub in the late 1960s. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Their folk band, The Millers, proved so popular they were soon moved from the smaller Fountain bar at the front of the pub, to the large lounge area.

“We started a ceilidh on a Sunday as well,” Michael said.

“On those days we’d also have a guest artist join us – maybe a fiddler or sax player or a singer. It was very popular.”

He added: “The Cambustay was the worst beer you could get in the area.

“Yet, just with having the entertainment on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night, the place was full. It was absolutely jumping.”

Wild nights at the Cambustay

Walter Burns eventually moved on from the band, leaving an opening for Ian Fraser to join.

Ian – whose parents ran the Cambustay at the time – knew how to keep things lively.

“Ian was a terrible influence on us,” friend David Merchant recalled.

“I’ll never forget the night his friend Alan Roy, an accordionist from Aberdeen, had his stag night there and Ian invited us to join them.

“It started with fire-eating and snake-handling strippers in the breakfast room and ended up with Alan playing his accordion sitting on a bar stool in the lounge completely naked!”

Rich and Mike Brough recalled fond memories of the pub. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Michael added: “Ian Fraser’s family really built that place.

“They were the ones who moved the music to the big lounge. Once they did, it took off like wildfire.

Creating lasting memories

Michael and his brother are not the only ones who recall the Cambustay fondly.

Many local people met, married and celebrated anniversaries there.

Emma Reid said: “My parents had their wedding reception here on Wednesday, November 26, 1969.

“My grandparents’ ruby anniversary was here in June 1986.”

Meanwhile, Joan Chalmers was introduced to her husband in the Cambustay in 1971.

She added: “I subsequently had my 21st birthday party and our engagement party there too.”

Cambustay boarded up
Now, the Cambustay sits boarded up, awaiting demolition. Steve Brown / DCT Media

Mhairi Haggarty recalled: “We lived in Cambustay gardens and would regularly toddle round for a bottle of wine together.

“We grew up playing in the massive bushes in the gardens, we watched our neighbours attend the knitting circles and dementia clubs.

“We tried the new menus, relaxed with my sisters there when I’d visit home and watched it change hands.”

The end of the Cambustay

The Cambustay, built in 1871 for jute baron Thomas Taylor, will be torn down within the next six weeks.

The site will be taken over by Meallmore care group, who will build a modern 54-bed care home on the site.

Broughty Ferry residents shared their frustration and disappointment at the end of the road for the Cambustay.

Jill Marshall called the loss of the land “heartbreaking”, adding: “It’s absolutely disgraceful what has been allowed to happen.

“It’s bad enough that the building is being demolished, but the removal of all the trees is heartbreaking.

Care home cambustay
A modern care home will be built on the site. Supplied

“Considering the conservation areas of Broughty Ferry, I do not see how this was allowed to happen.”

Lee Waslander, who grew up in Broughty Ferry and has since emigrated to Australia was also disappointed at the loss of the building.

She said: “I was a waitress here 30 years ago. I am sad to see this lovely old building being torn down.

“The restaurant was always busy on the weekends, I am surprised to see it is even closed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier