‘It was absolutely jumping’ Residents share memories of the Cambustay as bulldozers prepare to move in on Broughty Ferry hotel

As the bulldozers creep closer to the demolition of the Cambustay, locals share their memories of the landmark.

While the grand Victorian villa in Broughty Ferry was once home to a jute baron, the property has lived many lives as a boarding house, hotel, pub and restaurant.

But while the building may soon be gone, people’s memories of the place will live on.

To preserve these memories, we spoke to:

Former resident band members who brought music to the Cambustay

Friends of the hotel owners who recount some eyebrow-raising incidents

Local residents who celebrated landmark events there

And former workers who got their start at the hotel

First band in the Cambustay

“We got £1.50 each night for playing, but then would go and spend £5 at the bar after the show,” Michael Brough recalled, laughing.

Michael and his brother Richard, as well as friend Walter Burns, were part of the very first band to play live music in the Cambustay.

The trio, who met while working at The Courier, started playing in the Cambustay in October 1968.

Their folk band, The Millers, proved so popular they were soon moved from the smaller Fountain bar at the front of the pub, to the large lounge area.

“We started a ceilidh on a Sunday as well,” Michael said.

“On those days we’d also have a guest artist join us – maybe a fiddler or sax player or a singer. It was very popular.”

He added: “The Cambustay was the worst beer you could get in the area.

“Yet, just with having the entertainment on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night, the place was full. It was absolutely jumping.”

Wild nights at the Cambustay

Walter Burns eventually moved on from the band, leaving an opening for Ian Fraser to join.

Ian – whose parents ran the Cambustay at the time – knew how to keep things lively.

“Ian was a terrible influence on us,” friend David Merchant recalled.

“I’ll never forget the night his friend Alan Roy, an accordionist from Aberdeen, had his stag night there and Ian invited us to join them.

“It started with fire-eating and snake-handling strippers in the breakfast room and ended up with Alan playing his accordion sitting on a bar stool in the lounge completely naked!”

Michael added: “Ian Fraser’s family really built that place.

“They were the ones who moved the music to the big lounge. Once they did, it took off like wildfire.

Creating lasting memories

Michael and his brother are not the only ones who recall the Cambustay fondly.

Many local people met, married and celebrated anniversaries there.

Emma Reid said: “My parents had their wedding reception here on Wednesday, November 26, 1969.

“My grandparents’ ruby anniversary was here in June 1986.”

Meanwhile, Joan Chalmers was introduced to her husband in the Cambustay in 1971.

She added: “I subsequently had my 21st birthday party and our engagement party there too.”

Mhairi Haggarty recalled: “We lived in Cambustay gardens and would regularly toddle round for a bottle of wine together.

“We grew up playing in the massive bushes in the gardens, we watched our neighbours attend the knitting circles and dementia clubs.

“We tried the new menus, relaxed with my sisters there when I’d visit home and watched it change hands.”

The end of the Cambustay

The Cambustay, built in 1871 for jute baron Thomas Taylor, will be torn down within the next six weeks.

The site will be taken over by Meallmore care group, who will build a modern 54-bed care home on the site.

Broughty Ferry residents shared their frustration and disappointment at the end of the road for the Cambustay.

Jill Marshall called the loss of the land “heartbreaking”, adding: “It’s absolutely disgraceful what has been allowed to happen.

“It’s bad enough that the building is being demolished, but the removal of all the trees is heartbreaking.

“Considering the conservation areas of Broughty Ferry, I do not see how this was allowed to happen.”

Lee Waslander, who grew up in Broughty Ferry and has since emigrated to Australia was also disappointed at the loss of the building.

She said: “I was a waitress here 30 years ago. I am sad to see this lovely old building being torn down.

“The restaurant was always busy on the weekends, I am surprised to see it is even closed.”