LIVE MUSIC: Slick dressers with razor-sharp riffs

Alternative rockers The Marx are all set to launch their latest opus on home turf at Conroy’s Basement tomorrow – 14 months after it first saw the light of day.

The Meadowside venue is staging a triple-pronged aural assault assembled by the good folk at Make-That-A-Take Records that’s being headed up by the Dundee four-piece.

MTAT figurehead Deeker Johnston says: “The sharpest-dressed band in the city bring their razor-sharp riffage, explicitly socialist politics, sky-high vocal indignance, stomping bass and good-time garage punk’n’roll chaotic catharsis back to the basement to celebrate their self-titled debut album, released in the depths of cultural despair in December 2020.

Blisteringly hot set

“Evolving from a scuzzy, well-intentioned punk band into something more akin to the stadium-crushing majesty of The Hives or the mania of peak-era Radio Birdman, The Marx played the most devastatingly incredible set before the world darkened.

“What better time for a clear, articulate and passionate manifesto launch than now?”

Joining The Marx downstairs at Rad Apples will be Conroy’s first-timers Arsenic Annie and Around 7.

The former, who hail from Aberdeen, are making a belated debut after being forced to miss a support slot with West Lothian indie noiseniks Idkid last month.

Tragical History Tour troubadour Johnston declares: “We are delighted to welcome this seemingly whimsical yet acerbic, twee melodic two-piece to their first MTAT show.

“The Happyless EP is a wonderful slice of bedroom pop, with nods to The Vaselines, Kimya Dawson and Moldy Peaches.”

Forfar groove metallers Around 7, who’ve recently expanded to a four-piece with the addition of a second guitarist, have been a big noise on their Angus home turf for the past decade.

Deeker says: “Somehow, we’ve never had them on an MTAT show and we’re happy to rectify this error now. Picture Simon Neil fronting a pop Pennywise with John Feldman in the production chair and you’re halfway there.”

Separately, punk veterans XSLF return to the live fold with an appearance at Beat Generator tomorrow.

Led by former Stiff Little Fingers guitarist Henry Cluney, the Belfast outfit have recently welcomed ex-Defects drummer Glenn Kingsmore, who has replaced veteran sticksman Jim Reilly, who’s had to step down due to ill health.

Meanwhile in Kinross…

Meanwhile, over at Kinross prog veterans Man play the Green Hotel tonight, with Fleetwood Mac homage Fleeting next up on Thursday and ex-Mama’s Boys and Celtus blues axemeister Pat McManus due next Friday.

Elsewhere, Australian acoustic guitar maestro Tommy Emmanuel – his fans include American rock idols Joe Satriani and Steve Vai – gives a rare performance at Perth Concert Hall on Tuesday.

Looking back to last weekend, The Skids were in fine form in Perthshire where they played a double bill at both Perth’s Burns Take 2 event and in Crieff following their debut at Dunfermline’s Carnegie Hall hours earlier.

The outdoor performance saw the Fife outfit deliver a superb hit-laden 45-minute set at the Fair City’s Mill Street, with Big Country’s Mark Brzezicki on drumming duties.

Frontman Richard Jobson was in typically energetic and outspoken form in front of an all-ages crowd, with Bruce and Jamie Watson delivering a ferocious guitar maelstrom that ensured the punk outfit’s trademark potency was in full evidence.

In contrast, The Skids’ turn at Strathearn Arts later on Saturday was marked by a melodic subtlety and lightness of touch that harked back to Watson snr’s Big C work, providing the perfect platform for a joyful re-examination of such militaristic enigmas as The Saints Are Coming and Working For The Yankee Dollar.

A reworking of debut single Charles, a sublime take on Jobson’s Armoury Show single Castles In Spain and covers of David Essex hit Rock On and Wreckless Eric’s Whole Wide World painted the set in vivid colours.

Equally dazzling were the singer’s comic anecdotes, while Jobson’s more earnest musings – references aplenty to current affairs, and Ukraine in particular – cemented the poignancy of his one-man rendition of Eric Bogle’s And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda and The Skids’ own Kings Of The New World Order.