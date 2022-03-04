REVIEW: Chaos shows teen angst in talented hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Chaos shows teen angst in talented hands

By Peter Cargill
March 4 2022, 11.45am
A scene from Chaos at Perth Theatre.
A scene from Chaos at Perth Theatre.

Teenage years are not always the easiest — here speaks a grandfather who has experienced three generations of this complicated world of self-analysis.

It can be chaotic, as one tries with varying degrees of success to make sense of all that life offers.

This is the theme of Laura Lomas’ play which tries to embrace mental Chaos in all its unpredictability.

The future is safe

But there is predictibility in this production by Perth Youth Theatre — the future of the local acting profession is safe in their hands.

Here was efficiency in the midst of chaos — rapid fire oral gymnastics, and not a line missed.

The 11 aspiring actors (all between the ages of 12 and 18) have been given the full production treatment by the Perth Theatre backstage team, and they certainly responded with a compelling evening of teenage angst.

Perth Youth Theatre’s Chaos showcases rich local talent.

Hard to believe this is the group’s first full-scale performance in eight years, mainly due to the theatre’s restoration and a particularly problematic pandemic.

Under the direction of Joanna Bowman, Chaos is a compendium of seemingly unconnected scenes (each heralded with a falling balloon and a few drum beats).

But the many vignettes share a common theme in the exploration of all the growing pains known to emerging adults — life, love, family, friends, sexuality, colour, etc.

Rainbow of teen emotions

The young cast succeed admirably in eliciting many an emotion — empathy, sympathy, fear, frustration and, yes, much humour.

Patrons will, no doubt, hear more of these youngsters in the not-to-distant future.

Creating Chaos are Isla Perkins, Corey Smith, Rebecca McShane, Kayla Bennet, Flora Haggerty, Torin Clyne, Jenni Brown, Sammi Clark, Ruby Vass, Robin Riddell and Jonah Scott.

They certainly have what it takes to join the ranks of such Perth Youth Theatre alumni as Ewan McGregor, Colin McCredie and Stuart Cosgrove in the fame stakes.

And there are many more young members of this thriving group literally waiting in the wings.

There is another dose of Chaos this evening, Friday March 4, on the main Perth Theatre stage.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]