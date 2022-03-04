REVIEW: Chaos shows teen angst in talented hands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teenage years are not always the easiest — here speaks a grandfather who has experienced three generations of this complicated world of self-analysis.

It can be chaotic, as one tries with varying degrees of success to make sense of all that life offers.

This is the theme of Laura Lomas’ play which tries to embrace mental Chaos in all its unpredictability.

The future is safe

But there is predictibility in this production by Perth Youth Theatre — the future of the local acting profession is safe in their hands.

Here was efficiency in the midst of chaos — rapid fire oral gymnastics, and not a line missed.

The 11 aspiring actors (all between the ages of 12 and 18) have been given the full production treatment by the Perth Theatre backstage team, and they certainly responded with a compelling evening of teenage angst.

Hard to believe this is the group’s first full-scale performance in eight years, mainly due to the theatre’s restoration and a particularly problematic pandemic.

Under the direction of Joanna Bowman, Chaos is a compendium of seemingly unconnected scenes (each heralded with a falling balloon and a few drum beats).

But the many vignettes share a common theme in the exploration of all the growing pains known to emerging adults — life, love, family, friends, sexuality, colour, etc.

Rainbow of teen emotions

The young cast succeed admirably in eliciting many an emotion — empathy, sympathy, fear, frustration and, yes, much humour.

Patrons will, no doubt, hear more of these youngsters in the not-to-distant future.

Creating Chaos are Isla Perkins, Corey Smith, Rebecca McShane, Kayla Bennet, Flora Haggerty, Torin Clyne, Jenni Brown, Sammi Clark, Ruby Vass, Robin Riddell and Jonah Scott.

They certainly have what it takes to join the ranks of such Perth Youth Theatre alumni as Ewan McGregor, Colin McCredie and Stuart Cosgrove in the fame stakes.

And there are many more young members of this thriving group literally waiting in the wings.

There is another dose of Chaos this evening, Friday March 4, on the main Perth Theatre stage.