Celebrate the Jubilee weekend in Perth and Kinross: timetable of events

It’s a time for community, for friendship and pride. It is once in a lifetime occasion, and should be celebrated as such.

This year marks Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, as she becomes the first British Monarch to reign for 70 years.

The Platinum Jubilee weekend, which will take place 2-5 June 2022, will be one of much celebration across the country, as friends and family of all ages join street parties, races, rallies and more.

And one particular area which is raring to go with its Jubilee weekend festivities is Perth and Kinross. The county, which is held dearly in the heart of the Queen and her family, has plans for each and every day of the holiday, and it is set to be quite unforgettable!

Read on to find out how you can get involved…

The Royals have always had a famous love for Scotland, and as Perth is at the country’s heart, it is fitting that the area is a favourite of Her Majesty.

Indeed, before she moved into Balmoral Castle, it was Perth which Queen Victoria frequented back in the 1800s.

But that’s not all that connects the Queen to the area…

The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) initiative, which encourages people to “plant a tree for the jubilee” kicked off in Perth last year with the Lord Lieutenant for Perth and Kinross, Stephen Leckie, being one of the first to plant a tree for the project.

Perth and Kinross has now gained Champion City status, a recognition for cities which have trees and woodlands as a central part of their plans for green spaces. This is testament not only to the area’s appreciation for the Queen and her work, but to the environment as well.

Stephen Leckie, Lord-Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross, said: “Like my fellow Lord-Lieutenants across the UK – together with my team of Deputies – we’ve been working with Perth & Kinross Council and partners in the community to pull together four days packed with free events and activities to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

“Seventy years of service is a remarkable achievement. It is great to come together to celebrate this significant milestone in Her Majesty The Queen’s reign in a way that is distinct to the beautiful surroundings of Perthshire. I hope to see lots of residents and visitors out and about enjoying themselves and taking part in the celebrations across the long weekend.”

Your day by day guide to what’s on for the Jubilee weekend in Perth and Kinross…

Thursday 2 June – The Jubilee Beacons

On the first day of the Jubilee weekend, Perth and Kinross will light a series of Jubilee Beacons across the entire county.

There will be seven across the entire region, all of which will be lit at 9.45pm exactly and will burn for an hour.

You can find your local Beacon at:

Norie Miller Walk, Perth

The Wellmeadow, Blairgowrie

Church of Scotland, Church Road, Pitlochry

Black Watch Memorial, Taybridge Drive, Aberfeldy

MacRosty Park, Comrie Road, Crieff

Kirkgate Park, Kinross

Primrose Park, Western Road, Auchterarder

The ceremony held at each Beacon will be the same, an amazing way to celebrate the historical event with a sense of togetherness, and will consist of:

A piper playing Diu Regnare, the first of two tunes written especially for the event, at 9.35pm

Bugler playsing Her Majesty, the second of the tunes, at 9.40pm

The Beacon will be lit by Deputy Lieutenant at 9.45pm

Song for the Commonwealth sung at 9.45pm

The ceremony will end at 9.50pm

Friday 3 June – Platinum Jubilee Street Party at the Black Watch Castle

Black Watch Castle and Museum is hosting a courtyard street part to add to the Jubilee weekend celebrations in Perth and Kinross.

Live music, arts and crafts and traditional games are among the fun activities on offer, making the day the perfect family affair.

Kids can play dress-up in the museum, and enter cake decorating competitions!

There will also be plenty of homemade food to enjoy, from sausage rolls to classic Victoria sponge.

Saturday 4 June – Classic Car Display

This is a day out you won’t forget in a hurry; a display which encapsulates the spirit of motoring over the past 70 years of the Queen’s service, featuring vintage cars from the year of her coronation in 1952!

The Jubilee weekend rally will run from 10am to 3pm on Tay Street, Perth, and is free to attend. You can meet with various Car Clubs from across the country, as well as military enthusiasts and individual owners, as they display over 60 vehicles.

Saturday 4 June – 5k Jubilee Race

Do you consider yourself a sporty person? Perhaps you would like to celebrate the Jubilee weekend by pounding the pavements in Perth and Kinross in the 5k race through the city. And there are slightly easier routes for younger participants.

Your running options include:

5K Jubilee Run: Open to entrants from 13 years

Family Mile: Juniors 3 – 8 years must be accompanied by an adult. 8 years and over can run unaccompanied but must have permission from their parent/guardian

Toddler Dash: For Juniors aged 18 months to 5 years. Children must be accompanied by at least one adult, (maximum 2 adults per junior), adult entry costs are included in the price

Sunday 5 June – Community Mela and Picnic

Bring the historic Jubilee weekend of celebrations to an end with the first ever Perth and Kinross Mela!

This amazing day of music from all around the world, all sorts of dances and celebrations of different cultures will begin with a parade down Tay Street and end with unforgettable scenes on the North Inch.

The Music Stage at the North Inch will host a whole range of performers, including:

Clanadonia

Black Star Steel Band

Beats of Brazil

Taiko Drummers

Music by the Polish Community

Perth Pipe Band

Bhangra pop band, Sahara UK

There will also be a funfair, inflatables and a crafts workshop, perfect to keep kids of all ages entertained!

Join for music, games, dancing and delicious street food from across the globe, and immerse yourself in the joy and pride of this truly historical event.

For more information on Perth and Kinross’ fabulous Jubilee weekender, visit the Perth City website.