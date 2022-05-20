The Wedding Singer: Feelgood musical ready to rock Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leg warmers, shell suits, big hair, neon, shoulder pads, leather jackets – The Wedding Singer is sure to delight and enthral.

The show, performed by the Thomson Leng Musical Society (TLMS), takes us back to a time when hair was coiffured, greed was good, collars were up, and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room.

Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, The Wedding Singer’s sparkling new score does for the 1980s what Hairspray did for the 60s.

As TLMS president Donna Bell says: “Just say yes to the most romantic musical in 20 years!”

Life and soul

It’s 1985, and rock star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s favourite wedding singer. He’s the life and soul of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar.

Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

It’s TMLS’s first “book” show since 2019 (when a show has to be performed as per the script and there’s no ad-lib or changes as there is with a pantomime) and cast members old and new make up the all-singing, all-dancing hilarious extravaganza.

Great to be back

Connor Wilson, who takes the principal role of Robbie in the Dundee show, says: “It is great to be back rehearsing for a show since last performing on stage in TLMS’s production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 2018.

“It’s shaping up to be a brilliant show and I can’t wait to take to the stage and party like it’s the 80s.”

Cast member Sharon McLaren has been performing in local musicals for almost 50 years and says she’s still loving it: “I’d never have thought all that time ago that I’d be rehearsing a show on my 70th birthday, but there’s nothing I’d rather be doing. And what a fun, nostalgic show for my big birthday year!”

Absolute joy

Paul J Creegan, a new member of the society says rehearsals have been an “absolute joy”.

“Everyone’s working hard, and the show is going to be smashing. I can’t wait for opening night and performing with these guys. Expect great songs and big laughs and some wonderful touches of nostalgia.”

Craig Rose plays the part of Glen, aka The Womaniser, and has been involved with TLMS since 2012.

He met his fiancée Joanna backstage while performing as Bill Sykes in a TLMS production of Oliver.

Joanna was the dog handler to Craig’s on-stage bulldog, Bullseye.

“This year’s production has been a welcome distraction as July 2022 brings my very own wedding day,” he says.

“This is Joanna’s first on-stage appearance with TLMS and first principal role. She has found the on-stage dance choreography a great stressbuster amidst the huge task of wedding planning.

“Joanna is glad I’m nothing like my egotistical character! This feelgood musical will have you laughing from start to finish. However it’s safe to say the music is the only 80s inspiration being carried over to our wedding day.”

Night to remember

Show director Donna Bell promises a night to remember.

She says: “The cast have worked so hard on the choreography led by Donna Reilly and are sounding amazing thanks to Billy Muir our musical director. We’re excited to get back to the Whitehall. Get your tickets now!”

Thomson Leng Musical Society presents The Wedding Singer: The Musical, at Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre from May 25 to 28 at 7.30pm. The show comes with a parental advisory as there is explicit content and speech. ticketsource.co.uk