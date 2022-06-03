Larry Dean is as funny as, well, Fudnut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Larry Dean is as funny as, well, Fudnut

By Andrew Welsh
June 3 2022, 8.03am
Taboo-busting stand-up Larry Dean.
Taboo-busting stand-up Larry Dean.

Glasgow comedian Larry Dean is among the many performers making up for lost time in 2022.

The taboo-busting stand-up had just launched his latest show to glowing reviews when the pandemic struck over two years ago, depriving the whole world and his dog of the chance to take in the mischievously-titled Fudnut.

It’s no surprise then that the confessional offering has been more vigorously broken in over recent months than had previously been possible.

Get the measure of the man

Courier Country audiences can get a proverbial measure of the man when he plays rescheduled dates at Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre on Tuesday and the Webster Theatre in Arbroath on Wednesday.

And if neither of those suit, there’s a third chance to catch the talked-about gig at Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline, on June 25.

Former Scottish Comedian of the Year, Larry Dean.

What to expect? Well, according to Dean himself, it won’t be quite the Fudnut that was being bandied about before the world was turned upside down.

“The main thing about the show is it’s two years late!” he points out, desperately trying to keep a straight face.

“The show originally was to do with relationship-y break-up stuff, but it was coming from me when I was single – I’m not single anymore. So right now the show is really just all the funniest bits that I’ve come up with over the past couple of years.

‘There will be jokes’

“It’s difficult to go, ‘Oh, the show is about this, or it’s about this…’ because it’s not a film, it’s a comedy show – so there’ll be jokes.”

Known for his bawdy and surreal sense of humour, the white trainer-wearing japester has forged his reputation on his ability to tell a hilarious gag.

He first made his mark with his observational style a full decade ago, when he won  the coveted Scottish Comedian of the Year honour in 2013.

In the big league

Now aged 32, Dean really arrived in the big league at the Edinburgh Festival three years later with his critically-acclaimed laughter banquet Farcissist.

His Fandan offering the following year cemented his Fringe reputation as both a hot ticket and a comedians’ comedian for a new stand-up generation, led by his kindred Clydeside spirit Kevin Bridges.

In between, the self-proclaimed “vagina dodger” rubbed up on a UK-wide audience on the BBC hit Live At The Apollo with his side-splitting yarns about his experiences as a gay man from Glasgow who’s not in the least bit camp.

Coming out as a Catholic

Such an approach followed on from his Out Now show, which told the story of coming out to a strict Catholic family, and Farcissist’s revealing probe into his life post-coming out, as well as his long-term relationship and readjusting to the dating scene.

Always keen to engage in banter at his gigs, the funnyman also has a blast taking on accents and impersonations.

The Irish and the English tend to be favourite targets in between madcap moments when he channels all manner of species from dogs to dinosaurs – but rarely, if ever, to act as a mask or a shield.

Anything but a fudnut, Larry Dean has the rare knack of turning self-deprecation into something of an art form.

  • Tickets for Larry Dean on June 7, 8 and 25 from Ticketmaster or the venues’ websites.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]