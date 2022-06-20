REVIEW: Fascinating Aida are a tonic for our times (or any times)

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the early days of Dundee Rep – the current building, I must add – I enjoyed many wonderful evenings. But one particularly still sticks in my mind, one that had me laughing out loud. It was my first experience of a cabaret act called Fascinating Aida.

It has nothing to do with the Verdi opera but very much to do with irreverent comedy and rib-tickling satire.

They were, and still are, a trio of ladies with their finger firmly on the pulse of laughter, attacking ones’ funny bone with gay abandon.

An irresistible must-see

Dillie Keane is a founder member of the group but the recruitment of Liza Pulman in 2004 and Adele Anderson, the latter in the early days, constituted a threesome that is irresistible and must-see.

Thirty nine years on, and they are still great value for money – as many who attended their cabaret in Perth Concert Hall on Sunday night will testify to.

The addition of pianist Michael Roulston gave the act another dimension that merely increased the show’s appeal.

Their comedy is slick and sometimes spontaneous. Their harmonies – as close as close can be, perfectly balanced and never wavering.

Their lyrics – well, the great Tom Lehrer could take a tip or two. All three merge into one magnificent package of classic cabaret.

Funny, topical and irreverent

Their material is as topical as tomorrow’s newspapers, and if they take a sarcastic swipe at social media or at an eminent politician or celebrity, no holds are barred.

And they’re not afraid to poke fun at personal situations whether it be funerals, the menopause or simply just getting old. It’s all good healthy fun and no-one could take offence at their irreverence.

As a trio, they are a hoot but each showed individual excellence, with Dillie stealing the show with her sensational solo skit on Dogging. Quite superb.

Other hits from all three ladies included Boomerang Kids, Lerwick Town and a song that took a poke at New Zealand, one that even New Zealanders would find funny.

They ended the first half with a FA classic, Cheap Flights

However, it wasn’t all fun and games as they showed a mellow, softer side with a beautiful This Table.

Tailor-made material

I mentioned their skill with lyrics, but to conjure up a song based on the town or city they are currently playing in shows not only inventiveness but a way of reaching out to the audience few other acts can match.

It was done, as one might guess, with a bit of mickey-taking but the audience loved it.

I’m sure that same audience consisted mainly of hardened veterans, who were all too familiar with what this ensemble can provide.

Anyone new to the phenomena that is Fascinating Aida will have left marvelling at an experience they’ll want to repeat again and again.