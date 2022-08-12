Hannah Fisher coming home to Birnam Arts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Hannah Fisher coming home to Birnam Arts

By Andrew Welsh
August 12 2022, 8.00am
Tonight is a big night for Hannah Fisher and Sorren Maclean at Birnam Arts.
Tonight is a big night for Hannah Fisher and Sorren Maclean at Birnam Arts.

Island-based folk duo Hannah Fisher and Sorren Maclean will always have a home from home in Perthshire.

The couple play Birnam Arts tonight and fiddler Hannah is excited about the prospect of returning to one of the villages where she was brought up.

“It’s nice to be heading home,” she says.

A centre of her life

“I’ve played in the arts centre probably a hundred times doing various different things. Lots of pals have got married in it – birthday parties, ballet classes and all sorts of things have gone on there throughout my life.

Hannah Fisher is looking forward to playing on her old stamping ground.

“I haven’t been home much in the past couple of years – we’ve been busy with other stuff – and we weren’t there for the best part of a year really due to the restrictions.

“Lots of my childhood pals are still there. I hope they come to the gig. It would be embarrassing if no one came!” she laughs.

Hannah moved to Mull full-time nine years ago, having grown up in the Dunkeld area, including a spell at tiny Inver a mile from Birnam Arts.

Home to Niel Gow

The village was home to legendary fiddler Niel Gow for much of the 18th Century and is also closely associated with another key influence, her childhood fiddle tutor Pete Clark.

The “other stuff” she refers to includes a rebuild of the couple’s 1770s-era cottage on Mull.

Hannah says its sense of solitude helps her to write – but she admits to missing Highland Perthshire’s folkie community.

“We’re kind of the only people that play music down here but we’ve got a nice wee scene,” she adds.

“People do come to things. We put on a couple of gigs and people always want to visit.

“They do appreciate music and art here, which is nice, but it’s a different thing to Dunkeld. It’ll be good to have a hot shower and a real bedroom with walls!”

Also in the line-up

Fisher, 30, and Maclean, 33, regularly collaborate with Capercaillie singer Karen Matheson, veteran indie kids Idlewild and Fence Collective troubadour King Creosote, who they joined for a big show at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand last night.

This evening’s Birnam gig will see the pair being joined by a few close friends.

“Sorren and I will be playing a mixture of contemporary folk tunes and songs, both original and a couple of covers,” Hannah explains.

The Maes singer-songwriter Maggie Rigby is one of the guest performers.

“We’re good pals with Hannah Rarity, who’s an incredible singer, so we’re really excited to have her coming along. She has a brand new album that she hasn’t managed to tour yet because she got Covid and has been resting her voice, so we’re very lucky.

“Maggie Rigby is a friend over from Melbourne and we’ve managed to snap her up for one night.

“Our friend Donny McElligot, who’s from Dunkeld as well, has an Americana background, and we’ve known Craig Ainslie for years from playing double bass and electric bass in different bands – he also played with Roddy Woomble.

“We’ve not played with Craig either for ages so it’s just great to have everyone back together.

We’re really into bluegrass and all kinds of folk music from all over the world so there’ll be a good mixture on the night – a bit of everything.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]