Blair Horse Trials: Countdown is on for world-famous international equestrian event

Blair Castle Horse Trials: Exciting return of international equestrian event

Excitement is mounting for the Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials, with thousands of people expected to journey to Perthshire for Scotland’s premier equestrian event.

The four-day event, which takes place from August 25 to 28, will feature international eventing classes alongside two Scottish Grassroots Championships.

The five international levels attract many of the best riders in the UK, including Olympic and world medallists.

Throw in British Showjumping, showing, heavy horses and Pony Club mounted games and there is something to appeal to all horse lovers.

Action-packed

The action-packed schedule at Blair is enough to thrill the hardiest eventing and countryside fan – the ceilidh, live band and disco return, providing fantastic evening entertainment, and the food hall is also back with its wide selection of delicious food and drink.

The big guns have thrown their hats in the ring, with some of the world’s leading riders putting in their entries to this year’s event.

Oliver Townend

World Number One Oliver Townend has six horses listed in the four-star ‘short’ competition (where riders complete the showjumping before running cross country), including his Tokyo Olympics gold medal winning ride Ballaghmor Class.

He has another one entered in the four-star ‘long’ (cross country before showjumping), two in the three-star ‘long’ and two in the two-star ‘long’. That’s a lot of dressage tests to remember.

Tom McEwen

Fellow Tokyo team gold medallist Tom McEwen is also returning to Blair, with an impressive – albeit shorter – string of horses. Tom has one in the four-star ‘long’, two in the four star ‘short’ and one in the three-star ‘long’.

Pippa Funnell

Multi-medal winner, and defending Burghley champion Pippa Funnell has entered two runners in the four-star ‘short’, a class where Harry Meade has three horses entered.

Ian Stark

And let’s not forget former multiple Badminton winner and past Blair Castle cross-country designer Ian Stark who will again be partnering Chatsworth Diamond, this year in the three-star.

Don’t miss out

If you haven’t already bought your tickets, don’t miss out on what is going to be a fabulous few days of sport.

There are currently just shy of 400 horse and rider combinations running in the international classes and a further 300 in the national classes (and that’s just the eventing).

The show also hosts National British Showjumping, Highland Ponies, NPS Scotland, Ridden Clydesdales and Veterans, Hunter showing and Pony Club Games.

And when you’ve have your fill of equestrian action, the shopping, dining and entertainment will also be fantastic.

General admission prices start at just £15 per person for one day, plus parking.

If you want to make more of a holiday of it, a four-day season pass is £60 or a weekend pass is £39, both plus parking.

VIP hospitality packages are still available, as are tickets to the Persie Gin Charity Tasting evening (Friday) and the Charity Whisky Tasting evening (Thursday) in ‘The Old Nag’ Whisky Lounge by Robertsons of Pitlochry and Spirit of Perthshire.

For tickets and information see www.blairhorsetrials.co.uk