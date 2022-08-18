Blair Horse Trials: Countdown is on for world-famous international equestrian event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Blair Horse Trials: Countdown is on for world-famous international equestrian event

By Gayle Ritchie
August 18 2022, 4.55pm
Oliver Townend in action on Cilnabradden Evo.
Oliver Townend in action on Cilnabradden Evo.

Blair Castle Horse Trials: Exciting return of international equestrian event

Excitement is mounting for the Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials, with thousands of people expected to journey to Perthshire for Scotland’s premier equestrian event.

The four-day event, which takes place from August 25 to 28, will feature international eventing classes alongside two Scottish Grassroots Championships.

The five international levels attract many of the best riders in the UK, including Olympic and world medallists.

Throw in British Showjumping, showing, heavy horses and Pony Club mounted games and there is something to appeal to all horse lovers.

Blair Castle Horse Trials
Highland ponies being shown at the 2021 event.

Action-packed

The action-packed schedule at Blair is enough to thrill the hardiest eventing and countryside fan – the ceilidh, live band and disco return, providing fantastic evening entertainment, and the food hall is also back with its wide selection of delicious food and drink.

The big guns have thrown their hats in the ring, with some of the world’s leading riders putting in their entries to this year’s event.

William Fox Pitt riding Parklane Hawk in the dressage test at Blair Castle International Horse Trials in 2015.

Oliver Townend

World Number One Oliver Townend has six horses listed in the four-star ‘short’ competition (where riders complete the showjumping before running cross country), including his Tokyo Olympics gold medal winning ride Ballaghmor Class.

He has another one entered in the four-star ‘long’ (cross country before showjumping), two in the three-star ‘long’ and two in the two-star ‘long’. That’s a lot of dressage tests to remember.

Nicola Wilson riding One Two Many win the CIC*** in the Blair Castle Horse Trials in 2016.

Tom McEwen

Fellow Tokyo team gold medallist Tom McEwen is also returning to Blair, with an impressive – albeit shorter – string of horses. Tom has one in the four-star ‘long’, two in the four star ‘short’ and one in the three-star ‘long’.

Pippa Funnell

Multi-medal winner, and defending Burghley champion Pippa Funnell has entered two runners in the four-star ‘short’, a class where Harry Meade has three horses entered.

Blair Castle International Horse Trials offers a feast of fun and excitement for everyone.

Ian Stark

And let’s not forget former multiple Badminton winner and past Blair Castle cross-country designer Ian Stark who will again be partnering Chatsworth Diamond, this year in the three-star.

Don’t miss out

If you haven’t already bought your tickets, don’t miss out on what is going to be a fabulous few days of sport.

There are currently just shy of 400 horse and rider combinations running in the international classes and a further 300 in the national classes (and that’s just the eventing).

The show also hosts National British Showjumping, Highland Ponies, NPS Scotland, Ridden Clydesdales and Veterans, Hunter showing and Pony Club Games.

Sisters Georgie, Bo and Eilidh Robertson and their ponies Foxy and Hasty at Blair Horse Trials in 2018.

And when you’ve have your fill of equestrian action, the shopping, dining and entertainment will also be fantastic.

General admission prices start at just £15 per person for one day, plus parking.
If you want to make more of a holiday of it, a four-day season pass is £60 or a weekend pass is £39, both plus parking.

Scenes from Blair Castle International Horse Trials 2019.

VIP hospitality packages are still available, as are tickets to the Persie Gin Charity Tasting evening (Friday) and the Charity Whisky Tasting evening (Thursday) in ‘The Old Nag’ Whisky Lounge by Robertsons of Pitlochry and Spirit of Perthshire.

 

[[title]]

[[text]]
