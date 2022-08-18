Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: Carnoustie dad’s Kiltwalk for cancer charity as son is treated for brain tumour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Carnoustie dad is taking on the Dundee Kiltwalk this weekend to raise vital funds for a cancer charity that’s helping his son through treatment.

Derek Young is walking the 26 miles from West Sands in St Andrews to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth alongside his daughter Sarah and granddaughter Arwyn.

Derek and Arwyn are raising money for the Beatson Cancer Charity which supports those with cancer and their families, whilst Sarah is raising funds for Tommy’s – the largest UK pregnancy and baby loss charity.

The Beatson charity is one close to Derek’s heart as his son Greg, 38, is currently undergoing treatment for brain cancer at the Beatson Cancer Centre.

“Shocking to see how many people are touched by cancer”

The 66-year-old said: “Greg started the radiotherapy in February for about seven weeks and the week after the Kiltwalk he will begin the chemotherapy.

“The amount of people you see coming out of the Beatson – I was there a couple of days a week when Greg was getting his daily treatment – it’s quite shocking to see just how many people are touched by cancer.”

“And it’s eye-opening to see how many people volunteer (at the Beatson Charity). They run a café, sell merchandise, have taxis coming back and forward. To organise all these things takes a lot of groundwork.

“It’s important to keep it highlighted though and keep the research going and high profile events help that.”

More treatment needed

Derek’s son was first diagnosed with a brain tumour around three years ago and underwent surgery to remove part of the tumour.

However after suffering another seizure in February, it was determined more treatment would be needed.

“He had the first seizure around two and a half to three years ago”, Derek said.

“He had just finished a cycle run from Edinburgh to Glasgow and went into a local Co-Op and it was there he collapsed.”

“They (initially) thought it was dehydration from the cycle as it had been a warm day but a few diagnoses later, they discovered it was a brain tumour.

“(After the operation) everything seemed to be going great and he was planning on going back to work.

“But he had a seizure last February I think it was and they decided then that the treatment would have to start as the tumour had started to grow a wee bit again.”

“Really looking forward” to Kiltwalk

Derek took part in the Glasgow Kiltwalk earlier this year and is confident of another successful – and fun – day on Sunday.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to it. The atmosphere on them is brilliant and people are helping each other – it’s really good.”

“The only bit of the route that I think might be a wee bit of bother is coming across the bridge!”

To donate to Derek’s Kiltwalk fundraiser, visit the fundraising page here.