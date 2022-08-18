Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: Carnoustie dad’s Kiltwalk for cancer charity as son is treated for brain tumour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: Carnoustie dad’s Kiltwalk for cancer charity as son is treated for brain tumour

By Laura Devlin
August 18 2022, 5.00pm
Derek Young is walking the 26 miles from West Sands in St Andrews to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth alongside his daughter Sarah and granddaughter Arwyn.
Derek Young is walking the 26 miles from West Sands in St Andrews to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth alongside his daughter Sarah and granddaughter Arwyn.

A Carnoustie dad is taking on the Dundee Kiltwalk this weekend to raise vital funds for a cancer charity that’s helping his son through treatment.

Derek Young is walking the 26 miles from West Sands in St Andrews to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth alongside his daughter Sarah and granddaughter Arwyn.

Derek and Arwyn are raising money for the Beatson Cancer Charity which supports those with cancer and their families, whilst Sarah is raising funds for Tommy’s – the largest UK pregnancy and baby loss charity.

The Beatson charity is one close to Derek’s heart as his son Greg, 38, is currently undergoing treatment for brain cancer at the Beatson Cancer Centre.

“Shocking to see how many people are touched by cancer”

The 66-year-old said: “Greg started the radiotherapy in February for about seven weeks and the week after the Kiltwalk he will begin the chemotherapy.

“The amount of people you see coming out of the Beatson – I was there a couple of days a week when Greg was getting his daily treatment – it’s quite shocking to see just how many people are touched by cancer.”

Derek Young, from Carnoustie, will be walking the 26-mile Dundee Kiltwalk to raise money for the Beatson Cancer Charity. Pic supplied by Derek Young.

“And it’s eye-opening to see how many people volunteer (at the Beatson Charity). They run a café, sell merchandise, have taxis coming back and forward. To organise all these things takes a lot of groundwork.

“It’s important to keep it highlighted though and keep the research going and high profile events help that.”

More treatment needed

Derek’s son was first diagnosed with a brain tumour around three years ago and underwent surgery to remove part of the tumour.

However after suffering another seizure in February, it was determined more treatment would be needed.

“He had the first seizure around two and a half to three years ago”, Derek said.

“He had just finished a cycle run from Edinburgh to Glasgow and went into a local Co-Op and it was there he collapsed.”

It’s eye-opening to see how many people volunteer (at the Beatson Charity).

Derek Young

“They (initially) thought it was dehydration from the cycle as it had been a warm day but a few diagnoses later, they discovered it was a brain tumour.

“(After the operation) everything seemed to be going great and he was planning on going back to work.

“But he had a seizure last February I think it was and they decided then that the treatment would have to start as the tumour had started to grow a wee bit again.”

“Really looking forward” to Kiltwalk

Derek took part in the Glasgow Kiltwalk earlier this year and is confident of another successful – and fun – day on Sunday.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to it. The atmosphere on them is brilliant and people are helping each other – it’s really good.”

“The only bit of the route that I think might be a wee bit of bother is coming across the bridge!”

To donate to Derek’s Kiltwalk fundraiser, visit the fundraising page here.

Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: All you need to know

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Education

Derek Young is walking the 26 miles from West Sands in St Andrews to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth alongside his daughter Sarah and granddaughter Arwyn.
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: Meet the Perth and Kinross Disability Sport group raising vital funds
0
Forfar Community Campus is closed
Forfar Community Campus set to reopen after water issue
0
Derek Young is walking the 26 miles from West Sands in St Andrews to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth alongside his daughter Sarah and granddaughter Arwyn.
Dundee hairdresser's free back-to-school cuts snapped up in cost-of-living crisis
0
Derek Young is walking the 26 miles from West Sands in St Andrews to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth alongside his daughter Sarah and granddaughter Arwyn.
Meet some of the excited children starting school in Tayside and Fife
0
Derek Young is walking the 26 miles from West Sands in St Andrews to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth alongside his daughter Sarah and granddaughter Arwyn.
What Covid rules remain in schools at the start of the 2022/23 academic year?
0
School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Derek Young is walking the 26 miles from West Sands in St Andrews to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth alongside his daughter Sarah and granddaughter Arwyn.
VIDEO: Youngsters at DSMT rehearse for their first show in three years, Madness musical…
0
Derek Young is walking the 26 miles from West Sands in St Andrews to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth alongside his daughter Sarah and granddaughter Arwyn.
Dundee High pupils toast exam success after 'three years of uncertainty'
0
Niall Jowitt, Aaliyah McLaine & Craig McGowan opening their envelopes,
Plenty of smiles - and some (happy) tears - as Auchmuty High pupils learn…
0
Derek Young is walking the 26 miles from West Sands in St Andrews to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth alongside his daughter Sarah and granddaughter Arwyn.
Exam pass rate up on last year tests were held but down from pandemic…
0

More from The Courier

Derek Young is walking the 26 miles from West Sands in St Andrews to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth alongside his daughter Sarah and granddaughter Arwyn.
Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well
Derek Young is walking the 26 miles from West Sands in St Andrews to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth alongside his daughter Sarah and granddaughter Arwyn.
Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis…
1
Derek Young is walking the 26 miles from West Sands in St Andrews to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth alongside his daughter Sarah and granddaughter Arwyn.
'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period…
1
Derek Young is walking the 26 miles from West Sands in St Andrews to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth alongside his daughter Sarah and granddaughter Arwyn.
Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation
Derek Young is walking the 26 miles from West Sands in St Andrews to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth alongside his daughter Sarah and granddaughter Arwyn.
Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support
0
Allan Bryant's parents Allan Bryant Snr and Marie Degan
Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…