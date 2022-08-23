Edinburgh Fringe review: Clever and crafty comedy from Glenn Moore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Edinburgh Fringe review: Clever and crafty comedy from Glenn Moore

By Jack McKeown
August 23 2022, 10.46pm
Glenn Moore bursts into the Pleasance Cabaret Bar, talking 19 to the dozen.

An hour later, he’s striding out of the room, still yammering away madly. During the intervening 60 minutes he barely pauses to draw breath.

For those who don’t know him, Glenn Moore is a 33-year old English comedian. He’s put in shifts on Mock the Week and is a regular on The Stand Up Sketch Show. He’s on the radio too, in The News Quiz, The Now Show and The Dave Berry Breakfast Show.

I have to admit my hopes weren’t raised by the title of his Fringe show. “Will You Still Need Me, Will You Still Feed Me, Glenn I’m Sixty Moore” contains one too many grim puns even for a man like me who embraces dad jokes.

Razor sharp

Within moments my concerns were allayed. Glenn Moore is simply an excellent joke writer. From start to finish – and beyond – his show is full of well crafted one liners and clever running jokes.

The loose theme of the show is Moore questioning his life choices. Unemployed during the pandemic and living with his undertaker brother – “who was enjoying something of a career renaissance – Moore struggles with getting his work life back on track and trying to prevent his relationship going off the rails.

The premise is almost irrelevant. The joy is in watching Glenn Moore stitch together joke after joke at lightning pace. Most are extremely clever and original. There are a few duds in there but the show clicks along so quickly that you’re laughing at the next joke before the previous one has had time to fully sink in.

An incredible amount of work has gone into crafting this show. Delivered at the pace of an average comic this would easily be a full two hour performance. Every line is delivered with such enthusiastic and invested vigour that it’s impossible not to get swept along.

There’s no political message here. No difficult themes are tackled. You won’t discover the meaning of life. It’s just an hour of pure comedic escapism, and none the worse for it.

He’ll hate me for saying it – see the show if you want to know why – but Glenn Moore really is a laugh a minute.

 

Rating 5/5

 

Glenn Moore: Will You Still Need Me, Will You Still Feed Me, Glenn I’m Sixty Moore is at the Pleasance Cabaret Bar at 4.05pm until August 28. 

