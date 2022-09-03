Perth Theatre’s Lu Kemp on a great season ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Perth Theatre’s Lu Kemp on a great season ahead

By Jennifer McLaren
September 3 2022, 8.45am
Lu Kemp, artistic director of Perth Theatre and director of Don Quixote, Man of Clackmannanshire, in rehearsals for Don Q.
Lu Kemp, artistic director of Perth Theatre and director of Don Quixote, Man of Clackmannanshire, in rehearsals for Don Q.

As we approach the final months of 2022, the theatrical calendar in the city of Perth is packed with gems paving the way to Christmas.

Lu Kemp, artistic director of Perth Theatre, says the Horsecross Arts team has been paying close attention to audience feedback in order to ensure they get the programming right.

She says: “We are doing a lot of work to have conversations with audiences and listening to the feedback we get, trying to look very deeply into where the work is successful and where audiences are excited and respond to that.”

Retelling of Don Quixote

Lu is chatting while taking time out from rehearsals directing Don Quixote: Man of Clackmannanshire.

This is a co-production with Dundee Rep Theatre and it runs at The Rep from September 24 to October 15 before transferring to Perth Theatre from October 25 to November 5.

Benny Young, who plays Don in Don Quixote: Man of Clackmannanshire.

Lu explains: “It’s the first co-production Dundee and Perth have done together for quite a while and it’s a piece set in Clackmannanshire.

It’s a play I have wanted to do for ages and I am fascinated by the story of Don Quixote because it’s innately so theatrical in that it allows you to enter different worlds – both the world that Don is actually living in but also the worlds that are happening in his mind.”

The production stars Scottish actor Benny Young in the lead role and is a retelling of Miguel de Cervantes’ classic 17th Century tale of misguided heroism, but set in modern-day Scotland.

Don has sat too long in front of his TV and is tired of what he is seeing. The world needs a hero, and he is the man for the job.

Touring productions

Before Don Quixote comes to Perth Theatre, the stage will see some touring productions.

The Citizens Theatre’s production of Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors visits from September 7 to 17, packed with slapstick humour, witty dialogue, and feel-good fun.

Paulus stars in Looking For Me Friend.

Lu goes on: “It’s become evident that one of the things people really are enjoying is a cabaret approach and we’ve had some lovely success with work like Julie Madly Deeply so we’ve got the Victoria Wood piece Looking For Me Friend on September 23 and 24 .”

The show stars BBC1 All Together Now star Paulus and brings the characters, songs and sketches of the late comedian to life.

549 Scots

At the end of the month, on September 29 and 30, Scottish theatre company Wonder Fools presents 549: Scots of the Spanish Civil War.

It tells the true story of four Prestonpans miners who joined the Spanish Civil War’s International Brigade. They gave up everything that was familiar for a land that was not, because they felt it was right.

A scene from 549 Scots of the Spanish Civil War.

Lu explains: “We are really keen to support great work by younger companies. They’ve got a lot of  interesting research and engagement work around the project where they picked up stories of civil war and they have a website where you can see where the stories come from.”

And of course, no Perth Christmas would be complete without the festive pantomime, which runs from November 25 to December 31.

Panto time

Written, directed and starring panto dame extraordinaire Barrie Hunter, Jack And The Beanstalk follows the adventures of Lettie Lou and her daughter Jack as they try to save their Pettin’ Zoo from the grasp of the giant who lives atop Beinn Mucklemichty.

“We always do pantos and there’s a really strong history of it being a Perth panto,” Lu says. “We work with the local community on it and it is jam-packed with local references. It’s an institution that people return to.

Barrie Hunter and Kirsty Findlay prepare for the 2022 Horsecross panto.

“It’s extraordinary seeing the way audiences arrive and are up for it. They have the history in their heads and the narrative of all the pantos they’ve been to year on year with their family. There’s a ritualised experience about it that feels so appropriate to a local theatre and a smaller community.”

Lu adds: “I feel audience confidence is really fully coming back. We don’t know what the future holds, but we are really moving through it.

“I think people recognise the value of sharing stories in a communal space and how different it is to live and breathe and be with other people while you are enjoying an experience.”

horsecross.co.uk

