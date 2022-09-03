Pittenweem hero battled smoke and flames to rescue owner from fire-ravaged chip shop By Alasdair Clark September 3 2022, 9.00am Updated: September 3 2022, 10.08am 0 Paul Kennedy (50) outside Pittenweem Fish Bar [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Fife Rubbish-filled Fife house sells for more than double asking price 0 Downpours forecast across Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning 0 Fife geologist ranted about white privilege during stand-off with armed police Concern grows for missing Dundee lecturer last seen on Isle of Rum Martin Compston says 'Dundonians are a law unto themselves' as TV road trip hits… 0 Newburgh mum urges Stagecoach to save Fife town's Sunday bus service 0 Poignant ceremony as Fife soldier's grave is finally marked 103 years after his death 0 Creep, 57, sexually assaulted teenage girl at Fife house party Gordon Brown to address emergency cost of living summit in Fife 0 Tayside and Fife school and bin strikes OFF after new pay offer 0 More from The Courier Riot police escort man from Dundee flat as street protest escalates Downpours forecast across Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning 0 Fife geologist ranted about white privilege during stand-off with armed police Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs 1 Archaeology: Unearthing the lost monastery of Deer 0 Paul Whitelaw: Martin Compston heads home for a Scottish travelogue