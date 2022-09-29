Star pipers Ross and Ali bound for Perth homecoming gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Star pipers Ross and Ali bound for Perth homecoming gig

By Rob Adams
September 29 2022, 5.30pm
Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton.
Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton.

Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton’s Symbiosis trilogy of albums have been marked by these Perthshire pipers’ quest for adventure.

It’s a quest that has seen the pair, who play a homecoming concert at Perth Theatre on Saturday October 1, recognised at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

The quest was forged in a house in Pitlochry where their host and mentor, the late piping legend Gordon Duncan, had been known to stir the log fire with a tin whistle because it was nearer to hand than the poker.

A music mentor

Gordon wasn’t just Ross and Ali’s piping instructor.  He encouraged them to become  multi-instrumentalists who have enriched their tunesmithery by adding guitar, cittern, banjo and bouzouki to their pipes and whistles.

“When Gordon became our tutor in the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band, he was really more of a music teacher than a piping instructor,” says Ali.

“He’d take us through the pieces we had to learn for competitions and then he’d just play us stuff. He had all these instruments on his wall and he could show you how guitar chords worked, for example.”

Through bands including the Treacherous Orchestra, Ross and Ali have applied Gordon’s knowledge.

“Gordon died in 2005,” says Ali, “but he’s still with us in our music.”

horsecross.co.uk

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Plaza Hilltown cinema retrospective Picture shows; Plaza cinema Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
The Plaza cinema took Dundee film fans from the Hilltown to Hollywood
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
facade of The Birks Cinema Aberfeldy
What to do in Aberfeldy: A seasonal guide
Delayed ferry Glen Sannox.
Ferry procurement process to be investigated amid documentary claims it was 'rigged'
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Oor Wullie sketch Picture shows; Oor Wullie sketch. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Early signed Oor Wullie sketch found in autograph album to go under the hammer
Susan McNaught took the title role in Aida, part of the new Opera Festival Scotland events.
REVIEW: Verdi's Aida was marvellous opera
Storytelling troupe performing at the 2022 Scottish International Storytelling Festival
The next generation of storytellers take centre stage at the Scottish International Storytelling Festival…
Breeks Marketgait 80s001
Alastair 'Breeks' Brodie: Go back to Groucho's thanks to our archive interview with late…
Cristian Ortega and Martin Donaghy star in 549: Scots Of The Spanish Civil War.
The story of Scots who fought in the Spanish Civil War
Gayle and Scottish Geology Trist volunteer John Taylor hunt for agates at Elephant Rock near Boddin Point, Montrose. Picture: Kim Cessford.
Scottish Geology Festival: Volcanic eruptions, tropical coal swamps, dinosaurs, earthquakes and agates

Most Read

1
MPs are taking their oaths after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Death certificate reveals time Queen died and cause
2
Goe Wheeler outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Blairgowrie man admits endangering baby’s life by letting it ingest cocaine
3
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters
4
Lisa Scott, 26, with her dog Millie-Moo. Image: James Carcary Funeral Directors.
Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
6
Dundee managing director John Nelms speaks to the media at the public consultation for their new stadium plans.
Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues’ new head…
7
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
8
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on…
15
9
Police closed a section of South Road on Thursday morning. Image: Supplied.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Dundee
10
David Robertson.
Fife paedophile caught with child abuse images for third time

More from The Courier

Gavin Liddell.
Gavin Liddell: Concern for missing man last seen in Dundee
James McPake is preparing for the visit of Peterhead.
James McPake reveals extent of Kevin O'Hara injury and gives updates on two other…
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake 'hopeful' of Dunfermline loan ahead of deadline after going for 'a number…
Rory McIlroy hurdles the ditch at the 12th during his 68 at Carnoustie.
Dunhill Links: Carnoustie stays the toughest in perfect scoring conditions
A Carnoustie selfie as Kathryn Newton prepares to start her Dunhill Links Championship. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
27 best pictures as TV stars, rockers and Hollywood legend tee off in Tayside…
Drone trials will take-off across Angus for the next eight weeks. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Take-off for trial medical drone flights between Angus and Dundee

Editor's Picks