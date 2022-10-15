Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was a Courier Country connection that helped give madcap writer Dave Gorman his initial big comedy break.

The Midlands funnyman’s Perrier Award-nominated Edinburgh Fringe breakthrough hit Are You Dave Gorman? back in 2000 was bizarrely predicated on a drunken chinwag.

During this conversation Gorman claimed he shared the same name as East Fife FC’s assistant manager.

The other Dave Gorman

It resulted in him travelling from London to Methil with his sceptical chum Danny Wallace to meet the black-and-golds’ own real-life Dave Gorman.

Further trips, taking in even further distances, to meet more Dave Gormans followed, with the comic creating a stage show based on the surreal odyssey.

That swiftly led to a BBC tie-in and nerd icon Dave G was up and running on TV.

Gorman worked as a writer for the likes of the Mrs Merton Show and the Fast Show in the ’90s.

He has been something of a small screen fixture for the past two decades, thanks to his stand-up series Googlewhack Adventure, Genius and Modern Life Is Goodish, plus the obligatory panel show turns.

His latest software-themed live show PowerPoint To The People, which calls at Dunfermline’s Alhambra on Wednesday, ventures into visual story-telling territory.

TV chef Greg Wallace is among those on the end of some trademark wind-ups and put-downs from the online trawler supreme.

Powerpoint to the People, Alhambra, Dunfermline, Wednesday, October 19.

davegorman.com