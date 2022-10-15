Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline

By Andrew Welsh
October 15 2022, 2.30pm
Writer and funnyman Dave Gorman.
Writer and funnyman Dave Gorman.

It was a Courier Country connection that helped give madcap writer Dave Gorman his initial big comedy break.

The Midlands funnyman’s Perrier Award-nominated Edinburgh Fringe breakthrough hit Are You Dave Gorman? back in 2000 was bizarrely predicated on a drunken chinwag.

During this conversation Gorman claimed he shared the same name as East Fife FC’s assistant manager.

The other Dave Gorman

It resulted in him travelling from London to Methil with his sceptical chum Danny Wallace to meet the black-and-golds’ own real-life Dave Gorman.

Further trips, taking in even further distances, to meet more Dave Gormans followed, with the comic creating a stage show based on the surreal odyssey.

That swiftly led to a BBC tie-in and nerd icon Dave G was up and running on TV.

Gorman worked as a writer for the likes of the Mrs Merton Show and the Fast Show in the ’90s.

He has been something of a small screen fixture for the past two decades, thanks to his stand-up series Googlewhack Adventure, Genius and Modern Life Is Goodish, plus the obligatory panel show turns.

His latest software-themed live show PowerPoint To The People, which calls at Dunfermline’s Alhambra on Wednesday, ventures into visual story-telling territory.

TV chef Greg Wallace is among those on the end of some trademark wind-ups and put-downs from the online trawler supreme.

Powerpoint to the People, Alhambra, Dunfermline, Wednesday, October 19.

davegorman.com

