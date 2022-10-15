Traffic at standstill on M90 amid reports of eight-mile tail back heading to Queensferry Crossing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The M90 southbound is at a standstill amid reports of an eight-mile traffic jam.

Motorists caught up in the congestion, caused due to roadworks, say traffic is queuing from the Fife Leisure Park at Dunfermline all the way to the Queensferry Crossing.

Many say it is taking hours to make short journeys from Fife to the bridge, with one driver claiming it took them two hours to get from Rosyth to Edinburgh.

Southbound lane closed

The congestion is caused by the closure of the southbound lane of the M90 at junction one due to scheduled roadworks.

A spokesman for Bear Scotland said: “The bridge carrying the M90 over the railway just north of M9 Junction 1A Kirkliston is undergoing deck refurbishment and waterproofing replacement works.

“The nature of the project means the M90 will need to be closed in one direction between M9 Junction 1A Kirkliston and M90 Junction 1 Scotstoun on two weekends in October.

“The M90 is closed southbound between Junction 1 and M9 Junction 1A from 8.30pm last night until 6am on Monday 17 October. ”

Traffic is being diverted via the A90, A902 Maybury Road and the A8.

BEAR Scotland: ‘This is essential work’

Chris Tracey, south east unit bridges manager of road maintenance firm BEAR Scotland, said: “The project to refurbish and re-waterproof this bridge deck is essential to ensuring that this motorway structure continues to provide a safe and reliable service for years to come.

“We’ve scheduled the works at weekends in order to minimise travel disruption as much as possible.

“The dates have been chosen to avoid key events taking place in Edinburgh and the surrounding area.

“Whilst every effort will be made to ensure that the M90 is fully open to traffic each Monday morning at the end of the weekend working, the extent of concrete repairs required will not be known until the existing surfacing is removed.”

He added: “Traffic delays are expected to be significant, so we thank motorists for their patience and understanding and recommend that they check the latest travel updates and allow extra travel time for their journeys during these periods.”

Anger and frustration

There is also anger and frustration, expressed on social media, the work is being carried out during daylight hours, especially as it is the weekend.

One motorist said: “Is this roadworks? I saw signs for them but I assumed it was at night.

“They aren’t seriously closing one of Scotland’s busiest roads on a Saturday afternoon are they?”

Another driver added: “There are massive queues that are at a standstill. This is a nightmare.”

One commuter went on: “The problem is all the side roads, that everyone is trying to use as an alternative, are completely swamped.

“This work should have been carried out over a series of nights , or at least [there should have been] some thought given to the consequences.

“I left St Andrews two hours ago. Currently sat in long queue trying to get into Kirkliston.”

Next weekend the northbound carriageway will be closed for the work to continue.

Bear Scotland said: “The M90 will then be closed northbound between M9 Junction 1A and M90 Junction 1 from 8.30pm on Friday October 21 until 6am on Monday, October 24.”

The M90 works come just ahead of major road works due to begin at Perth on Monday.