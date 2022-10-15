Traffic at standstill on M90 amid reports of eight-mile tail back heading to Queensferry Crossing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Traffic at standstill on M90 amid reports of eight-mile tail back heading to Queensferry Crossing

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 15 2022, 2.41pm Updated: October 15 2022, 4.47pm
Traffic on the M90 is currently at a standstill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Traffic on the M90 is currently at a standstill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

The M90 southbound is at a standstill amid reports of an eight-mile traffic jam.

Motorists caught up in the congestion, caused due to roadworks, say traffic is queuing from the Fife Leisure Park at Dunfermline all the way to the Queensferry Crossing.

Many say it is taking hours to make short journeys from Fife to the bridge, with one driver claiming it took them two hours to get from Rosyth to Edinburgh.

Southbound lane closed

The congestion is caused by the closure of the southbound lane of the M90 at junction one due to scheduled roadworks.

A spokesman for Bear Scotland said: “The bridge carrying the M90 over the railway just north of M9 Junction 1A Kirkliston is undergoing deck refurbishment and waterproofing replacement works.

Traffic is reported to be at a standstill for around eight miles. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

“The nature of the project means the M90 will need to be closed in one direction between M9 Junction 1A Kirkliston and M90 Junction 1 Scotstoun on two weekends in October.

“The M90 is closed southbound between Junction 1 and M9 Junction 1A from 8.30pm last night until 6am on Monday 17 October. ”

Traffic is being diverted via the A90, A902 Maybury Road and the A8.

BEAR Scotland: ‘This is essential work’

Chris Tracey, south east unit bridges manager of road maintenance firm BEAR Scotland, said: “The project to refurbish and re-waterproof this bridge deck is essential to ensuring that this motorway structure continues to provide a safe and reliable service for years to come.

“We’ve scheduled the works at weekends in order to minimise travel disruption as much as possible.

“The dates have been chosen to avoid key events taking place in Edinburgh and the surrounding area.

“Whilst every effort will be made to ensure that the M90 is fully open to traffic each Monday morning at the end of the weekend working, the extent of concrete repairs required will not be known until the existing surfacing is removed.”

He added: “Traffic delays are expected to be significant, so we thank motorists for their patience and understanding and recommend that they check the latest travel updates and allow extra travel time for their journeys during these periods.”

Anger and frustration

There is also anger and frustration, expressed on social media, the work is being carried out during daylight hours, especially as it is the weekend.

One motorist said: “Is this roadworks? I saw signs for them but I assumed it was at night.

“They aren’t seriously closing one of Scotland’s busiest roads on a Saturday afternoon are they?”

Another driver added: “There are massive queues that are at a standstill. This is a nightmare.”

One commuter went on: “The problem is all the side roads, that everyone is trying to use as an alternative, are completely swamped.

“This work should have been carried out over a series of nights , or at least [there should have been] some thought given to the consequences.

“I left St Andrews two hours ago. Currently sat in long queue trying to get into Kirkliston.”

Next weekend the northbound carriageway will be closed for the work to continue.

Bear Scotland said: “The M90 will then be closed northbound between M9 Junction 1A and M90 Junction 1 from 8.30pm on Friday October 21 until 6am on Monday, October 24.”

The M90 works come just ahead of major road works due to begin at Perth on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart's best views and stunning extension
A man squatting down in a field surrounded by three alpacas
These adorable alpacas are a Fife family's retirement plan
Lee Mitchell.
Dramatic footage shows Arbroath joiner Lee Mitchell's 55mph Knockhill crash
Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leven's hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals
St Leonards School in St Andrews has been named the UK's Independent School of the Year 2022 for International Student Experience. Image: St Leonards Independent School in St Andrews.
St Leonards School scoops national award for International Student Experience
Lateral flow test kit showing a positive test result
Covid Scotland: Dundee case numbers decline as rest of Tayside and Fife rises
Mustafizur Rahman.
Fife rapist attacked teenager in his car after she mistook it for taxi
Police carried out a missing person search.
Missing Glenrothes pensioner traced safe and well
Cowdenbeath cannabis farm fire
Cowdenbeath High Street: Cannabis farm discovered after fire worth £1m
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: What's going on at the site of 'Dundee's Berlin Wall'?

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…
Watt curls home his third goal in four games. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals…
Writer and funnyman Dave Gorman.
Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline
Unsung Dundee heroine Frances Wright.
Frances Wright: New book celebrates Dundonian's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights
A flock of pink-footed geese fly past the moon as they arrive at Loch Leven.
'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book…
Following the river.
WALK THIS WAY: Laggan Hill in Perth and Kinross
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…
Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Scott McMann: Being dropped was 'reset' I needed to stake real claim for Dundee…
Alex Jakubiak has scored four times this season (Image: SNS).
Dundee's Alex Jakubiak set to return as boss Gary Bowyer highlights key role for…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented