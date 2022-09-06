Drivers face 17 nights of closures and diversions during Fife M90 roadworks By Ben MacDonald September 6 2022, 1.35pm Updated: September 6 2022, 6.49pm 0 The M90 southbound road towards the Queensferry Crossing. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Fife Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test… 0 Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy Fife taxi fares to rise by 12.5% as running costs soar 0 Flooding in Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue weather warning 0 Former soldier jailed after knocking out ex-partner and tying ligature round her neck at… Revealed: The electronic scams conning Fife pensioners out of thousands 0 Maureen Mellor Obituary: Former Auchtermuchty dux dies aged 76 0 Fife man convicted of historic child sex abuse by first in-person Kirkcaldy jury since… Fife slasher jailed after telling former friend 'next time it'll be your jugular' LISTEN: What will the new Prime Minister do for Tayside and Fife? More from The Courier Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test… 0 Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy Why Kelty Hearts' win over Falkirk may not be as surprising as it first… 0 Fife taxi fares to rise by 12.5% as running costs soar 0 Vote now as Scots language award nominees published ahead of Dundee awards event 0 Scrutinising the statement: Why Tayside period dignity questions remain 0