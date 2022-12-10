TELLYBOX: Two stunning spy thrillers on the streaming services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TELLYBOX: Two stunning spy thrillers on the streaming services

By David Pollock
December 10 2022, 8.45am
ITVX's A Spy Among Friends stars Damian Lewis as Nicholas Elliott and Guy Pearce as Kim Philby.
ITVX's A Spy Among Friends stars Damian Lewis as Nicholas Elliott and Guy Pearce as Kim Philby.

Christmas has come early for fans of high-quality British spy thrillers, with two excellent and very different espionage series now up on streaming television.

The new kid on the block is the one with the classic feel, a six-part adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s 2014 book A Spy Among Friends (ITVX).

Macintyre’s work has been a telly flavour of this year, with the recent BBC hit SAS Rogue Heroes also adapted from one of his works.

The Kim Philby affair

The original A Spy Among Friends was subtitled ‘Kim Philby and the Great Betrayal’, and it told the story – or rather, the network of stories and characters – behind the 1963 defection of high-ranking Secret Intelligence Service (SIS, now MI6) agent and Soviet spy Philby to Russia.

Adapted by writer Alex Cary and starring Guy Pearce as Philby and Damian Lewis as his friend and colleague Nicholas Elliott, the show is an account of the saga which begins in the aftermath of the spy’s flight to Moscow from Beirut.

Damian Lewis as Nicholas Elliott.

Elliott is under suspicion as an accomplice, as he was the last British agent to debrief Philby over several days in a bugged Beirut apartment.

The first episode is slow but brilliantly constructed, one of those thrillers that’s so pitch-perfect in its writing that much of the tension comes in waiting for each new line of crisply-delivered dialogue.

Conversations are conducted like swordfights, rather than exercises in simply filling the plotting gaps.

Plummy old boys

Pearce and Lewis are the kind of characters who pop up often in English spy and political thrillers, plummy old boys with expensive educations and accents to match, and a hint of troubled secrets in their background.

Lewis’ charming but evasive Elliott has a moment in the theatre one night, where thoughts of his lost friend take an intriguingly romantic tone, his stuff upper lip letting slip the merest quiver.

Hugh Grant, meanwhile, needs to watch his back, because the Australian Pearce appears to have perfected his ‘conflicted English chap’ persona to a tee.

Yet neither of the show’s stars feel like its real stars – as so often happens in any series featuring the mighty Anna Maxwell Martin, from Motherland to Line of Duty.

Steely calm

“Mr Elliott, I completely understand why you might need a moment or two to break the ice,” says her MI5 agent with steely calm during her soft interrogation of her subject, while he attempts to flirt over her Durham accent.

“But do you mind if we now consider it broken?”

A story about class as well as political conviction and betrayal is brewing.

For the moment, A Spy Among Friends is only available on ITV’s newly-rebranded streaming site ITVX, with the week’s other highlight being another streaming hit.

Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright in slow Horses on Apple TV+.

The second series of Slow Horses (Apple TV+) is the more contemporary affair, this time based on Mick Herron’s second Slough House novel Dead Lions (2013).

Yet the way it refers to Russian spies and oligarchs pre-invasion of Ukraine means it already feels like a period piece.

This time, the death by seeming natural causes of veteran spy Dickie Bow (Phil Davis) during an impromptu tail has Jackson Lamb’s (Gary Oldman) collection of flawed but useful agents starting an investigation without knowing what they’re looking for.

The action is brisk and the dialogue engaging, but like Maxwell Martin, Oldman’s sweary old scruff with a brain for spying steals the show.

