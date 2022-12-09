Scottish-Kenyan author Mara Menzies scoops top prize for debut novel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Scottish-Kenyan author Mara Menzies scoops top prize for debut novel

By Rebecca Baird
December 9 2022, 1.06pm
Mara Menzies' Blood and Gold won Best Fiction Book of the Year. Image: Birlinn.
Mara Menzies' Blood and Gold won Best Fiction Book of the Year. Image: Birlinn.

Mara Menzies’ debut novel Blood and Gold earned a top prize at Scotland’s National Book Awards last night.

The Scottish-Kenyan author scooped Best Fiction Book of the Year at the Saltire Society event, against competition from Booker prize-winning author Douglas Stuart for Young Mungo, as well as Emma Grae, Alice Albinia, James Robertson, and Rachelle Atalia.

Blood and Gold, which began as a performance piece which at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, follows a young Scottish-African girl as she journeys into her late mothers box of “myths, legends, histories, memories, ideas, languages and folk tales”.

Blood and Gold by Mara Menzies. 

Celebrating the tradition of oral storytelling, it was first dictated by Mara and then shaped into a ‘written’ book.

And the novel, published by independent outfit Birlinn, accompanies the written story with illustrations by Edinburgh artist Eri Griffin.

“I am so overwhelmed and humbled to be part of such illustrious company,” said Mara as her win was announced at the ceremony in Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre.

“And there are more people involved in the creation of Blood and Gold than is possible to thank.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
The Earth Wind & Fire Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Barry King/Alamy/PA)
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67
Sir Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023 (Suzan Moore/PA)
From Rihanna to Eurovision: What to expect from the world of music in 2023
Harry told CBS of a ‘betrayal’ by Buckingham Palace (Andy Commins/PA)
Harry tells TV interviewer he wants his father and brother back
Kym Marsh was the 10th celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing (Prima UK/Nicky Johnston/PA)
Kym Marsh: There were times on Strictly when my anxiety threatened to take hold
Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit BBC show Happy Valley (Matt Squire/PA)
Happy Valley final series impresses with ‘powerhouse’ performances and writing
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather related accident’ (Ian West/PA)
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather-related accident’
The Rovers Return, Coronation Street (Peter Byrne/PA)
New year on Corrie to bring shock, danger and a killer who has the…
Chris Kamara (PA)
Chris Kamara unmasked on new series of ITV1’s The Masked Singer
Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters has died (Phil McCarten/AP)
Pointer Sisters singer Anita dies aged 74

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Mara Menzies' Blood and Gold won Best Fiction Book of the Year. Image: Birlinn.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
Mara Menzies' Blood and Gold won Best Fiction Book of the Year. Image: Birlinn.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Mara Menzies' Blood and Gold won Best Fiction Book of the Year. Image: Birlinn.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Mara Menzies' Blood and Gold won Best Fiction Book of the Year. Image: Birlinn.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Mara Menzies' Blood and Gold won Best Fiction Book of the Year. Image: Birlinn.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Mara Menzies' Blood and Gold won Best Fiction Book of the Year. Image: Birlinn.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Mara Menzies' Blood and Gold won Best Fiction Book of the Year. Image: Birlinn.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Mara Menzies' Blood and Gold won Best Fiction Book of the Year. Image: Birlinn.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Mara Menzies' Blood and Gold won Best Fiction Book of the Year. Image: Birlinn.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Mara Menzies' Blood and Gold won Best Fiction Book of the Year. Image: Birlinn.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Mara Menzies' Blood and Gold won Best Fiction Book of the Year. Image: Birlinn.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Mara Menzies' Blood and Gold won Best Fiction Book of the Year. Image: Birlinn.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Mara Menzies' Blood and Gold won Best Fiction Book of the Year. Image: Birlinn.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented