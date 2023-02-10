Hamish Hawk heads to Church with Angel Numbers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Edinburgh’s alt-pop maestro Hamish Hawk returns to Dundee next week to promote the much-anticipated follow-up to his 2021 breakthrough album Heavy Elevator.

Listings bible The Skinny awarded his second long-player Scottish album of the year and Angel Numbers, released last week, builds on such critical acclaim with more ambitious production to match Hamish’s literate song-writing.

Rich baritone

Next Wednesday, the University of St Andrews graduate with the rich baritone plays The Church, a step-up from his previous sold-out City of Discovery appearance last January in Hunter S Thompson’s compact basement, a night he fondly remembers.

“Every so often there’s a gig where there’s something in the air and The Hunter S Thompson definitely had a bit of electricity,” he says, while also looking forward.

“I’ve never played The Church but I’ve heard the acoustics are good.

“You know, this tour is the biggest run of venues we’ve ever played. I don’t quite know how to take it. There are nerves, but I am excited.”

Strings and brass

While in places more intimate, Angel Numbers features more expansive production, including strings and brass. Hamish admits he gained extra confidence during recording from its predecessor’s success.

“It almost sounds like an exaggeration, but my life has changed,” he says. “It wasn’t necessarily overnight, and it’s thanks to the hard work of my management, the band, our whole team – we’d been chipping away for a while.”

Along the way, Hamish has earned prestigious support slots with Simple Minds and Franz Ferdinand (he is also on the bill with The Proclaimers this June), plus each single from these two albums has been playlisted by left-field radio station 6 Music.

“It’s like something out of a fairy tale, really, I couldn’t have imagined that,” Hamish says. “The support has been so incredible. The delirious thing is all those opportunities have kept coming.”

Angel Numbers was written in a more concentrated burst than his previous set, meaning he stressed less about apparent mis-steps, allowing them to lead him in unexpected directions towards a more evolved and mature style.

Imperfections can shine

He says; “The lesson Angel Numbers taught me was I don’t need to berate myself too much. Imperfections can become the most brightly shining parts of the song.”

Among references to Dylan Thomas and the Pompidou Centre, inspiration for its title track comes from the concept in numerology where finding repeated series of digits in your life represent cosmic messages.

Not that the former international relations student falls for that mumbo-jumbo, thanking a former flatmate for the insight.

“I would say she was more mystically minded than me and I think she would forgive me for saying she was more new age-y, while I’m more of a sceptic,” he says.

Themes of destiny

“It’s a perfect name for the record because it sums up its themes of destiny, trying to get where you’re going, potential and success.

“Also, it’s a collection of songs written for and about people that came into my life and taught me things.” Angel numbers aside, we predict a bright future ahead.

Hamish Hawk plays The Church, Dundee, February 15. Angel Numbers is out now via Post Electric