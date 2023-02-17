Scots folk star Hannah Rarity bound for Crieff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Scots folk star Hannah Rarity bound for Crieff

By Andrew Welsh
February 17 2023, 11.00am
Scots folk star Hannah Rarity.
Scots folk star Hannah Rarity.

It’s been a busy start to the year for Scots folk star Hannah Rarity.

The former Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician Award winner ushered in 2023 on BBC Alba’s Hogmanay show, before heading out for a series of high-profile live appearances.

Big breakthrough

That New Year’s outing was something of an echo – thankfully in more joyous circumstances – of her big breakthrough exactly two years earlier.

Hannah Rarity, seen here with guitarist Innes White, is playing Crieff next week.

That was when she sang for the nation on BBC Scotland as pandemic restrictions prevented in-person celebrations from taking place.

Hannah also had the honour of hosting the ever-popular late sessions at Glasgow’s Celtic Connections last month.

This as as well as supporting Men At Work frontman Colin Hay at the city’s Old Fruitmarket and playing a major role in an all-star festival session to mark 25 years of Mull’s influential An Tobar venue.

Jazz, blues and country

The West Lothian singer’s just overseen a reprint of her 2018 debut opus Neath The Gloaming Star, which earned her a best album nomination at the following year’s Scots Trad Music Awards.

Now she’s set to belatedly perform songs from its jazz, blues and country-influenced follow-up To Have You Near for fans in West Perthshire at Crieff’s Strathearn Arts on Thursday.

It’s a rearranged gig for Hannah after her scheduled appearance at the venue last September suffered a late postponement.

Hannah Rarity Duo, February 23, strathearnarts.org

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Actor and rapper Ice-T (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Ice T: There was a time in my life when showbusiness was out of…
Actor Mackenzie Crook appeals to public to help find sister-in-law (Ian West/PA)
Actor Mackenzie Crook appeals to public to help find sister-in-law
To go with story by Caroline Lindsay. Feature on snowdrops for Weekend 200221 Picture shows; Des Cotton, Glamis Castle and snowdrops. Glamis. Supplied by Glamis Castle Date; Unknown; 03558b42-42ab-47d1-8abc-e0ef17f68a51
Snowdrop Festival popping up at Glamis Castle
Charles Gay and Natasha Hamilton (Matt Crossick/PA)
Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton reveals she is pregnant with fifth child
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s show Saturday Night Takeaway has scooped multiple National Television Awards and Baftas (Ian West/PA)
Viewers to get behind-the-scenes access to Ant and Dec in new documentary
Eugene Levy during the filming for The Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Eugene Levy reveals why he nearly turned down American Pie role
Dame Judi Dench during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dame Judi Dench: It has become impossible to read my scripts
Seek and Strike from Commando, Acrylic on board, 1970 (courtesy of the artist's family, and DC Thomson and Co Ltd).
Work by legendary Commando comics artist goes on show
Walking Down The Halbeath Road is a new play by Mike Gibb.
Walking Down The Halbeath Road: Dunfermline's triumphant and tragic season to be relived in…
Philip Selway of Radiohead, is also a solo artist.
Radiohead's Philip Selway Tae Sup in Fife

Most Read

1
Marco Cavola died at Rossie Estate in 2019.
Trial hears hunter fired shot which killed man near Dundee
2
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure
3
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
4
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card
5
Lennon Reilly has been reported missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
Search launched for Dundee teenager, 15, missing for several days
6
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
2
7
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
8
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
9
The coffin of Barry Martin arrives on a fire engine outside St Giles' Cathedral. Image: PA
Barry Martin funeral: Fife firefighter given hero’s send off as thousands line Royal Mile
10
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s

More from The Courier

Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray praises 'hunger and desrie' of 'erratic' goal hero William…
Alex Mitchell had a choice between rowing and football. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell could have been a rowing star
Greenock's George Oakley (L) and Dundee's Ryan Sweeney scrap for possession at Cappielow. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee title charge stalled by gutsy Greenock Morton
Akio celebrates in style. Image: SNS.
3 Queen's Park v Raith Rovers talking points as William Akio goal keeps unbeaten…
Carnegie Court, Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Police probe theft from parked car in Montrose
SNP 'may be forced to wait until 2026 Holyrood election for de facto referendum'…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Scottish Labour party conference special
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
A frustrated Charlie Mulgrew after Dundee United's loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented