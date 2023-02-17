Fife schools to close for two-day teacher strike at end of February

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All Fife schools will close for two days in the latest round of teacher strikes.

Fife Council confirmed primary schools and associated nursery classes, secondary schools and special schools will be shut on Tuesday February 28 and Wednesday March 1.

Dunfermline primary schools and some nurseries will close for a further six days during a localised strike, which will also see secondary schools closed to many pupils.

School closures are expected across Scotland for the two days of action, but are yet to confirmed by all councils including Angus, Dundee City and Perth and Kinross.

Teachers rejected a new pay offer of 11.5% made on Tuesday by the Scottish Government and Cosla, and the EIS teaching union confirmed it will press ahead with planned industrial action.

More strikes to come

Further action is planned between March 13 and April 21, when members will be called out over three days in each local authority area.

Unless a pay deal is struck before then, Fife Council expects a high proportion of its teachers to take part in the two-day strike.

In a letter to parents on Thursday evening, executive direction for education and children’s services Carrie Lindsay said: “We can’t open our buildings to children and young people, or provide cover across all classes and subjects, without sufficient teachers.

“So, even though some staff may come to work, we’re unlikely to be able to run any of the [listed in letter] educational facilities safely, on these days.”

Pupil support classes and pupil support centres will also close but family nurture centres and childcare services will operate as normal.

Families who are registered for free school meals will receive payments to cover the two days of action.