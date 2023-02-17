Fife schools to close for two-day teacher strike at end of February

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife schools to close for two-day teacher strike at end of February

By Cheryl Peebles
February 17 2023, 11.24am Updated: February 17 2023, 7.34pm
Fife schools, including Balwearie High School, will close for two days. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Fife schools, including Balwearie High School, will close for two days. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

All Fife schools will close for two days in the latest round of teacher strikes.

Fife Council confirmed primary schools and associated nursery classes, secondary schools and special schools will be shut on Tuesday February 28 and Wednesday March 1.

Dunfermline primary schools and some nurseries will close for a further six days during a localised strike, which will also see secondary schools closed to many pupils.

School closures are expected across Scotland for the two days of action, but are yet to confirmed by all councils including Angus, Dundee City and Perth and Kinross.

Teachers rejected a new pay offer of 11.5% made on Tuesday by the Scottish Government and Cosla, and the EIS teaching union confirmed it will press ahead with planned industrial action.

More strikes to come

Further action is planned between March 13 and April 21, when members will be called out over three days in each local authority area.

Unless a pay deal is struck before then, Fife Council expects a high proportion of its teachers to take part in the two-day strike.

In a letter to parents on Thursday evening, executive direction for education and children’s services Carrie Lindsay said: “We can’t open our buildings to children and young people, or provide cover across all classes and subjects, without sufficient teachers.

“So, even though some staff may come to work, we’re unlikely to be able to run any of the [listed in letter] educational facilities safely, on these days.”

Pupil support classes and pupil support centres will also close but family nurture centres and childcare services will operate as normal.

Families who are registered for free school meals will receive payments to cover the two days of action.

